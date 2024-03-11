Support-type cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are not just limited to healers. Some can be used to deal even more damage to enemies, including the Epic-rare Cookie, Almond Cookie.

Almond Cookie is an offensive Support powerhouse, which makes him one of the best options for creating damage lineups. Here’s everything you need to know about Almond Cookie, including his best toppings, his role in the story, and more.

Who is Almond Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Almond Cookie is the head detective of the Magical Emergency Handling (M.E.H.) of the city of Parfaedia. He also plays a pivotal role in the Special Records Story, known as Flame of Unity, which is about the adventures of Cream Puff Cookie to look for the Beacons of Unity in order to protect Parfaedia from monsters.

Almond Cookie is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Almond Cookie wears a brown coat, making him look like a detective. His overall theme is also brown, including his hair, tie, and pants.

Almond Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Almond Cookie’s ability is Almond Handcuffs. His ability is basically magical handcuffs that target enemies with the lowest max health, giving them a Damage Link debuff at the same time. This inflicts up to 70 percent damage to five linked enemies that lasts for three seconds. This cannot be interrupted through any ability.

Best Almond Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since Almond Cookie’s ability is very offensive, his best toppings are five Swift Chocolate toppings because they reduce skill cooldowns. This lets you spam his ability, especially in beating the three-second duration of his skill.

Five chocolates are all you need. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best Almond Cookie team composition in Cookie Run Kingdom

One-shot, one-kill. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Putting Almond Cookie as an offensive support cookie is the best way to use him. Creating a team that focuses on dealing single-hand yet powerful damage is ideal, including using Rye Cookie as your main offensive weapon. Strawberry Crepe Cookie can serve as a tank. Financier Cookie and Snapdragon Cookie are good to keep Rye Cookie alive as long as possible.

Is Almond Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Almond Cookie is not considered a must-get cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom since most metagame teams use Support-type and rear cookies to heal. Sustain line-ups are the more effective teams compared to all-offensive compositions.