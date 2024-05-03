The best Black Lemonade Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Black Lemonade cookie is one of the many powerful Epic cookies you can get in Cookie Run Kingdom. With her electrifying moves, it’s essential to understand her ability and how it works and ensure she has the very best team composition and cookie toppings to make her the ultimate damage-dealing cookie.

Who is Black Lemonade in Cookie Run Kingdom?

She’s the bomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

Black Lemonade cookie is an Epic Bomber cookie, meaning her ability is perfect for taking out large groups of enemies. However, this type of AoE ability isn’t always the best against bosses, so you may need to switch her out for someone who deals single-target damage, depending on whether you are fighting multiple enemies or just one.

Typically, Bomber cookies are placed in the middle or rear. This is to ensure Tanks or Chargers (who are placed on the front lines) protect her so she can safely deal damage.

Black Lemonade cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Her ability grows stronger at every level. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

Black Lemonade cookie’s ability is called Electrifying Rock and has the following effects:

When she first plays her guitar, she damages the enemy with the highest health and inflicts Zap (a damage-over-time effect). Then, she applies a debuff to them that increases the critical damage they receive.

and (a damage-over-time effect). Then, she to them that increases the critical damage they receive. She then damages nearby enemies and applies an attack debuff to them.

and applies an attack debuff to them. She applies an Electrifying Rock Spirit buff to her team —they can deal additional damage when they reach max stacks. If an ally with this buff deals a Zap debuff or critical strike, they’ll gain another stack.

—they can deal additional damage when they reach max stacks. Her next regular attack will be on the enemy with the highest health, and she will deal more damage to them and the enemies nearby.

She briefly becomes resistant to interrupting effects when using this skill.

As you level this skill, her attack damage, and critical damage will increase, her buffs will last longer, and she will gain new Cookie Run effects, such as the ability to chain attack nearby enemies and decrease their defenses.

Best Black Lemonade Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Equip five Searing Raspberries to get the set bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters

The best toppings for Black Lemonade in Cookie Run Kingdom is five Searing Raspberries, mainly because this will increase her attack damage by quite a lot. If you equip all five, you’ll gain an even more significant attack damage percentage increase—you can use this to beat enemies faster or whittle down their health a little more quickly. So, it’s definitely worth equipping Black Lemonade with these raspberries.

If you have Black Lemonade, this is everything you’ll need to know about her positioning in any team, her ability, and the best toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

