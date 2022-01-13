Stay up to date with all the rosters throughout 2022.

After what seemed like an offseason that lasted forever, all 12 Call of Duty League teams have officially been revealed. CDL fans will finally get to see how each squad stacks up during a preseason Kickoff Classic event starting on Jan. 21 in Texas.

The official 2022 season launch won’t be until Feb. 4, though. The first set of matches will be played online and then the action will move to LAN for all Major tournaments, barring any complications.

This team tracker will be updated regularly and will track all player movement throughout the 2022 CDL season, including new signings, substitutions, trades, or role changes, as well as any coaching changes along the way.

We’ve also included a Challengers tracker with the top-eight teams from all four regions and the winners of each Challengers tournament this season.

Recent changes

Atlanta FaZe

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Simp

SMG: aBeZy

Flex: Cellium

AR: Arcitys

Substitute: Prestinni

Coaching staff

Head coach: Crowder

Assistant coach: RJ

Search and Destroy coach: 2Pac

Analyst: EasyMac

Recent changes

Boston Breach

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Capsidal

SMG: Nero

Flex: TJHaLy

AR: Methodz

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Zed

Recent changes

Florida Mutineers

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Vivid

SMG: Owakening

Flex: Skyz

AR: Davpadie

Substitute: Yeez

Coaching staff

Head coach: Willet

Recent changes

London Royal Ravens

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Afro

SMG: Nastie

Flex: Gismo

AR: Zer0

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Dominate

Recent changes

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Asim

SMG: Huke

Flex: Gunless

AR: SlasheR

Substitute: Spart

Coaching staff

Head coach: Bevils

Assistant coach: Ricky

Analyst: Doug Liebe

Recent changes

Los Angeles Thieves

Photo via MLG

Roster

SMG: Envoy

SMG: Drazah

Flex: Kenny

AR: Octane

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: JKap

Recent changes

Minnesota RØKKR

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Standy

SMG: Attach

Flex: Priestahh

AR: MajorManiak

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Saintt

Assisant coach: Loony

Analyst: Alexdotzip

Recent changes

Oct. 1: Loony joins as assistant coach.

Nov. 3: Nubzy joins as team operations coordinator.

Jan. 8: Alexdotzip joins as data analyst.

New York Subliners

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: HyDra

SMG: Neptune

Flex: Crimsix

AR: Clayster

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Revan

Analyst: JP

Performance coach: DREAL

Recent changes

OpTic Texas

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Shotzzy

SMG: Scump

Flex: iLLeY

AR: Dashy

Substitute: General

Coaching staff

Head coach: Rambo

Assistant coach: Sender

Recent changes

Aug. 28: FormaL retires.

Nov. 8: Envy and OpTic merge to become OpTic Texas. Shotzzy, iLLeY, Scump, and Dashy announced as starting lineup. Rambo (head coach) and Sender (assistant coach) announced as coaching staff.

Paris Legion

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: John

SMG: Decemate

Flex: Temp

AR: FeLo

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Theory

Analyst: JPDigits

Recent changes

Seattle Surge

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Pred

SMG: Mack

Flex: Sib

AR: Accuracy

Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

Head coach: Fenix

Recent changes

Toronto Ultra

Photo via Call of Duty League™

Roster

SMG: Bance

SMG: CleanX

Flex: Cammy

AR: Insight

Substitute: Hicksy

Coaching staff

Head coach: MarkyB

Analyst: Flux

Recent changes

Oct. 19: Hicksy joins as substitute.

Nov. 23: Methodz (substitute) leaves.

Challengers team tracker

Image via Call of Duty League

North America

Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm and Vikul

Spart, Prolute, Mohak and Yeez

Mock, Hollow, Uli, and Mind

Seany, Classic, Assault, and Exceed

Kyzer, 2ReaL, Gunsiii, and Cryptic

Welly, Noysii, Mochila, and Radial

Hicksy, Royalty, Xotic, and DiamondCon

Zinx, Jintroid, Proto, and Brack

Tournament winners

NA Challenger Cup No. 1: Assault, Seany, Classic, and Exceed

NA Challenger Cup No. 2: Prolute, Mohak, Spart, and Yeez

NA Challenger Cup No. 3: Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm, and Vikul

Europe

Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL

Bidz, Denza, EriKBooM, and Maple

Wailers, Henry, Jurd, and Abuzah

Harry, Vortex, Beans, and Weeman

Rafi, Grad, Niall, and Furios

Wardy, Chaaxter, BBConor and RunneR

Sukry, Yako, envdiaN, and Super

Izaac, Jambo, Traudey, and Toki

Tournament winners

EU Challenger Cup No. 1: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL

EU Challenger Cup No. 2: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL

EU Challenger Cup No. 3: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL

Asia Pacific

Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO

CronusKun, Immense, Lymax, and Restalling (Vertex)

Louqa, Fighta, Shockz, and Swifty (Renegades)

Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble

ManOfChicken, Stocka, Osprey, and Middoh (Mindfreak)

Mish, Imagine, Sponsord, and Licky

Rhein, JamesJHR, Qlivn, and Alkazah

Locuust, Jaspah, Moezef, and Zylen

Tournament winners

APAC Challenger Cup No. 1: Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble

APAC Challenger Cup No. 2: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO

APAC Challenger Cup No. 3: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO

Latin America

Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner

Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage

DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry

Biel, EliTz, Krevz, and Nuker

Coti, Dylan, Keo, NanZ

Reasson, Reivax, Santy, and Sqechy

DreaMz, JHustleR, Neewz, and Tino

AnuBahh, Combo, ITraDex, and Khaos

Tournament winners

LATAM Challenger Cup No. 1: Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage

LATAM Challenger Cup No. 2: Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner

LATAM Challenger Cup No. 3: DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry

This article will be updated throughout the 2022 season.