After what seemed like an offseason that lasted forever, all 12 Call of Duty League teams have officially been revealed. CDL fans will finally get to see how each squad stacks up during a preseason Kickoff Classic event starting on Jan. 21 in Texas.
The official 2022 season launch won’t be until Feb. 4, though. The first set of matches will be played online and then the action will move to LAN for all Major tournaments, barring any complications.
This team tracker will be updated regularly and will track all player movement throughout the 2022 CDL season, including new signings, substitutions, trades, or role changes, as well as any coaching changes along the way.
We’ve also included a Challengers tracker with the top-eight teams from all four regions and the winners of each Challengers tournament this season.
Recent changes
- Dec. 15: Oxygen Esports and Kraft Group announce Boston CDL.
- Dec. 16: Denz joins Boston Breach as general manager.
- Dec. 16: Zed joins Boston Breach as head coach.
- Dec. 21: Spart joins Los Angeles Guerrillas as substitute.
- Dec. 31: JPDigits joins Paris Legion as an analyst.
- Jan. 8: Alexdotzip joins Minnesota RØKKR as data analyst.
- Jan. 13: TJHaLy, Methodz, Capsidal, and Nero join Boston Breach.
Atlanta FaZe
Roster
- SMG: Simp
- SMG: aBeZy
- Flex: Cellium
- AR: Arcitys
- Substitute: Prestinni
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Crowder
- Assistant coach: RJ
- Search and Destroy coach: 2Pac
- Analyst: EasyMac
Recent changes
- Sept. 20: Sib (substitute) leaves for Seattle Surge.
- Nov. 10: Prestinni joins as substitute.
Boston Breach
Roster
- SMG: Capsidal
- SMG: Nero
- Flex: TJHaLy
- AR: Methodz
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Zed
Recent changes
- Dec. 15: Oxygen Esports and Kraft Group announce Boston CDL.
- Dec. 16: Denz joins as general manager.
- Dec. 16: Zed joins as head coach.
- Jan. 13: TJHaLy, Methodz, Capsidal, and Nero join starting lineup.
Florida Mutineers
Roster
- SMG: Vivid
- SMG: Owakening
- Flex: Skyz
- AR: Davpadie
- Substitute: Yeez
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Willet
Recent changes
- Sept. 3: Atura (head coach) leaves and becomes free agent.
- Sept. 4: Willet promoted to head coach.
- Oct. 6: Davpadie joins.
- Oct. 6: Neptune leaves. Joins New York Subliners on Oct. 21.
- Nov. 3: Havok moved to substitute.
- Nov. 4: Vivid joins starting lineup.
- Nov. 6: Havok leaves.
London Royal Ravens
Roster
- SMG: Afro
- SMG: Nastie
- Flex: Gismo
- AR: Zer0
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Dominate
Recent changes
- Aug. 29: PaulEhx, Alexx, Seany, Zed (substitute), and ShAnE (coach) leave.
- Nov. 16: Gismo, Zer0, and Nastie join starting lineup.
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Roster
- SMG: Asim
- SMG: Huke
- Flex: Gunless
- AR: SlasheR
- Substitute: Spart
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Bevils
- Assistant coach: Ricky
- Analyst: Doug Liebe
Recent changes
- Aug. 29: MentaL, Apathy, SiLLY, Assault, and Cheen (substitute) leave.
- Sept. 6: SlasheR, Huke, Gunless, and Asim join starting lineup.
- Oct. 5: Apathy joins as content creator.
- Dec. 21: Spart joins as substitute.
Los Angeles Thieves
Roster
- SMG: Envoy
- SMG: Drazah
- Flex: Kenny
- AR: Octane
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: JKap
Recent changes
- Aug. 28: TJHaLy leaves.
- Sept. 1: Venom, SlasheR, and John leave.
- Sept. 6: Huke leaves. Joins Los Angeles Guerrillas.
- Sept. 7: Novus (analyst) leaves. Joins Seattle Surge as general manager on Sept. 17.
- Sept. 9: Octane joins starting roster.
- Sept. 10: Envoy joins starting roster.
Minnesota RØKKR
Roster
- SMG: Standy
- SMG: Attach
- Flex: Priestahh
- AR: MajorManiak
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Saintt
- Assisant coach: Loony
- Analyst: Alexdotzip
Recent changes
- Oct. 1: Loony joins as assistant coach.
- Nov. 3: Nubzy joins as team operations coordinator.
- Jan. 8: Alexdotzip joins as data analyst.
New York Subliners
Roster
- SMG: HyDra
- SMG: Neptune
- Flex: Crimsix
- AR: Clayster
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Revan
- Analyst: JP
- Performance coach: DREAL
Recent changes
- Sept. 6: Asim leaves. Joins Los Angeles Guerrillas.
- Sept. 17: Mack leaves. Joins Seattle Surge on Sept. 20.
- Oct. 8: Revan rejoins as head coach.
- Oct. 19: ZooMaa (content creator) leaves. Joins FaZe Clan (content creator) on Nov. 4.
- Oct. 21: Neptune joins starting lineup.
- Oct. 22: Crimsix joins starting lineup.
- Nov. 1: DREAL (performance coach) joins.
OpTic Texas
Roster
- SMG: Shotzzy
- SMG: Scump
- Flex: iLLeY
- AR: Dashy
- Substitute: General
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Rambo
- Assistant coach: Sender
Recent changes
- Aug. 28: FormaL retires.
- Nov. 8: Envy and OpTic merge to become OpTic Texas. Shotzzy, iLLeY, Scump, and Dashy announced as starting lineup. Rambo (head coach) and Sender (assistant coach) announced as coaching staff.
Paris Legion
Roster
- SMG: John
- SMG: Decemate
- Flex: Temp
- AR: FeLo
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Theory
- Analyst: JPDigits
Recent changes
- Aug. 27: Skrapz, AquA, Temp, and Zaptius leave.
- Nov. 10: FeLo, Temp, Decemate, and John join starting lineup.
- Dec. 31: JPDigits joins as an analyst.
Seattle Surge
Roster
- SMG: Pred
- SMG: Mack
- Flex: Sib
- AR: Accuracy
- Substitute: N/A
Coaching staff
- Head coach: Fenix
Recent changes
- Aug. 20: Octane, Prestinni, Classic, Gunless, Loony (substitute), and Nubzy (head coach) leave.
- Sept. 17: Fenix (coach) and Novus (general manager) join.
- Sept. 20: Accuracy, Mack, Pred, and Sib join as starting lineup.
Toronto Ultra
Roster
- SMG: Bance
- SMG: CleanX
- Flex: Cammy
- AR: Insight
- Substitute: Hicksy
Coaching staff
- Head coach: MarkyB
- Analyst: Flux
Recent changes
- Oct. 19: Hicksy joins as substitute.
- Nov. 23: Methodz (substitute) leaves.
Challengers team tracker
North America
- Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm and Vikul
- Spart, Prolute, Mohak and Yeez
- Mock, Hollow, Uli, and Mind
- Seany, Classic, Assault, and Exceed
- Kyzer, 2ReaL, Gunsiii, and Cryptic
- Welly, Noysii, Mochila, and Radial
- Hicksy, Royalty, Xotic, and DiamondCon
- Zinx, Jintroid, Proto, and Brack
Tournament winners
- NA Challenger Cup No. 1: Assault, Seany, Classic, and Exceed
- NA Challenger Cup No. 2: Prolute, Mohak, Spart, and Yeez
- NA Challenger Cup No. 3: Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm, and Vikul
Europe
- Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
- Bidz, Denza, EriKBooM, and Maple
- Wailers, Henry, Jurd, and Abuzah
- Harry, Vortex, Beans, and Weeman
- Rafi, Grad, Niall, and Furios
- Wardy, Chaaxter, BBConor and RunneR
- Sukry, Yako, envdiaN, and Super
- Izaac, Jambo, Traudey, and Toki
Tournament winners
- EU Challenger Cup No. 1: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
- EU Challenger Cup No. 2: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
- EU Challenger Cup No. 3: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
Asia Pacific
- Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO
- CronusKun, Immense, Lymax, and Restalling (Vertex)
- Louqa, Fighta, Shockz, and Swifty (Renegades)
- Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble
- ManOfChicken, Stocka, Osprey, and Middoh (Mindfreak)
- Mish, Imagine, Sponsord, and Licky
- Rhein, JamesJHR, Qlivn, and Alkazah
- Locuust, Jaspah, Moezef, and Zylen
Tournament winners
- APAC Challenger Cup No. 1: Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble
- APAC Challenger Cup No. 2: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO
- APAC Challenger Cup No. 3: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO
Latin America
- Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner
- Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage
- DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry
- Biel, EliTz, Krevz, and Nuker
- Coti, Dylan, Keo, NanZ
- Reasson, Reivax, Santy, and Sqechy
- DreaMz, JHustleR, Neewz, and Tino
- AnuBahh, Combo, ITraDex, and Khaos
Tournament winners
- LATAM Challenger Cup No. 1: Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage
- LATAM Challenger Cup No. 2: Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner
- LATAM Challenger Cup No. 3: DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry
This article will be updated throughout the 2022 season.