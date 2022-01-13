Call of Duty League and Challengers team tracker for 2022

Stay up to date with all the rosters throughout 2022.

After what seemed like an offseason that lasted forever, all 12 Call of Duty League teams have officially been revealed. CDL fans will finally get to see how each squad stacks up during a preseason Kickoff Classic event starting on Jan. 21 in Texas.

The official 2022 season launch won’t be until Feb. 4, though. The first set of matches will be played online and then the action will move to LAN for all Major tournaments, barring any complications.

This team tracker will be updated regularly and will track all player movement throughout the 2022 CDL season, including new signings, substitutions, trades, or role changes, as well as any coaching changes along the way.

We’ve also included a Challengers tracker with the top-eight teams from all four regions and the winners of each Challengers tournament this season.

Atlanta FaZe

Roster

  • SMG: Simp
  • SMG: aBeZy
  • Flex: Cellium
  • AR: Arcitys
  • Substitute: Prestinni

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Crowder
  • Assistant coach: RJ
  • Search and Destroy coach: 2Pac
  • Analyst: EasyMac

Boston Breach

Roster

  • SMG: Capsidal
  • SMG: Nero
  • Flex: TJHaLy
  • AR: Methodz
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Zed

Florida Mutineers

Roster

  • SMG: Vivid
  • SMG: Owakening
  • Flex: Skyz
  • AR: Davpadie
  • Substitute: Yeez

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Willet

London Royal Ravens

Roster

  • SMG: Afro
  • SMG: Nastie
  • Flex: Gismo
  • AR: Zer0
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Dominate

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Roster

  • SMG: Asim
  • SMG: Huke
  • Flex: Gunless
  • AR: SlasheR
  • Substitute: Spart

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Bevils
  • Assistant coach: Ricky
  • Analyst: Doug Liebe

Los Angeles Thieves

Roster

  • SMG: Envoy
  • SMG: Drazah
  • Flex: Kenny
  • AR: Octane
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: JKap

Minnesota RØKKR

Roster

  • SMG: Standy
  • SMG: Attach
  • Flex: Priestahh
  • AR: MajorManiak
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Saintt
  • Assisant coach: Loony
  • Analyst: Alexdotzip

New York Subliners

Roster

  • SMG: HyDra
  • SMG: Neptune
  • Flex: Crimsix
  • AR: Clayster
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Revan
  • Analyst: JP
  • Performance coach: DREAL

OpTic Texas

Roster

  • SMG: Shotzzy
  • SMG: Scump
  • Flex: iLLeY
  • AR: Dashy
  • Substitute: General

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Rambo
  • Assistant coach: Sender

Paris Legion

Roster

  • SMG: John
  • SMG: Decemate
  • Flex: Temp
  • AR: FeLo
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Theory
  • Analyst: JPDigits

Seattle Surge

Roster

  • SMG: Pred
  • SMG: Mack
  • Flex: Sib
  • AR: Accuracy
  • Substitute: N/A

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: Fenix

Toronto Ultra

Roster

  • SMG: Bance
  • SMG: CleanX
  • Flex: Cammy
  • AR: Insight
  • Substitute: Hicksy

Coaching staff

  • Head coach: MarkyB
  • Analyst: Flux

Challengers team tracker

North America

  • Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm and Vikul
  • Spart, Prolute, Mohak and Yeez
  • Mock, Hollow, Uli, and Mind
  • Seany, Classic, Assault, and Exceed
  • Kyzer, 2ReaL, Gunsiii, and Cryptic
  • Welly, Noysii, Mochila, and Radial
  • Hicksy, Royalty, Xotic, and DiamondCon
  • Zinx, Jintroid, Proto, and Brack

Tournament winners

  • NA Challenger Cup No. 1: Assault, Seany, Classic, and Exceed
  • NA Challenger Cup No. 2: Prolute, Mohak, Spart, and Yeez
  • NA Challenger Cup No. 3: Pandur, GodRx, Pentagrxm, and Vikul

Europe

  • Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
  • Bidz, Denza, EriKBooM, and Maple
  • Wailers, Henry, Jurd, and Abuzah
  • Harry, Vortex, Beans, and Weeman
  • Rafi, Grad, Niall, and Furios
  • Wardy, Chaaxter, BBConor and RunneR
  • Sukry, Yako, envdiaN, and Super
  • Izaac, Jambo, Traudey, and Toki

Tournament winners

  • EU Challenger Cup No. 1: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
  • EU Challenger Cup No. 2: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL
  • EU Challenger Cup No. 3: Lucky, JurNii, MeTTaLz, and ReeaL

Asia Pacific

  • Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO
  • CronusKun, Immense, Lymax, and Restalling (Vertex)
  • Louqa, Fighta, Shockz, and Swifty (Renegades)
  • Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble
  • ManOfChicken, Stocka, Osprey, and Middoh (Mindfreak)
  • Mish, Imagine, Sponsord, and Licky
  • Rhein, JamesJHR, Qlivn, and Alkazah
  • Locuust, Jaspah, Moezef, and Zylen

Tournament winners

  • APAC Challenger Cup No. 1: Setz, Zepa, Crimzahh, and Nimble
  • APAC Challenger Cup No. 2: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO
  • APAC Challenger Cup No. 3: Cruze, Jahzn, Replyd, and BuZZO

Latin America

  • Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner
  • Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage
  • DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry
  • Biel, EliTz, Krevz, and Nuker
  • Coti, Dylan, Keo, NanZ
  • Reasson, Reivax, Santy, and Sqechy
  • DreaMz, JHustleR, Neewz, and Tino
  • AnuBahh, Combo, ITraDex, and Khaos

Tournament winners

  • LATAM Challenger Cup No. 1: Caos, Legendah, Rafa, and Savage
  • LATAM Challenger Cup No. 2: Couti, Jano, Traix, and Zooner
  • LATAM Challenger Cup No. 3: DJ, Evadde, Lucho, and Sukry

This article will be updated throughout the 2022 season.