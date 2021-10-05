Apathy returns to Los Angeles Guerrillas as content creator

He may have said goodbye to competing, but never to the community.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas has expanded into content creation, signing former player Apathy, who announced his retirement from competing yesterday.

It is likely Apathy will be working on content with the Guerrillas throughout the 2022 season, but for now, he will be creating content on his own YouTube channel. Apathy previously said he would remain in the Call of Duty scene despite his competitive retirement.

Donk ain't done.

He's just getting started.



Join us in welcoming @Apathy_BZ back to the Los Angeles Guerrillas as our first content creator.#DonkAintDone #LightsOut pic.twitter.com/6KRzhMFmob — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) October 5, 2021

Apathy, who is a two-time Call of Duty world champion, secured his rings during the Black Ops 3 and WWII seasons, becoming one of nine players to earn more than one world title. During his last season as a professional player, Apathy joined forces with the Guerrillas, but the veteran player could not lift the team above a bottom-four finish in the Call of Duty League.

In his statement on retiring, Apathy explained what his future plans were now that his competitive career is over.

Retiring From Professional Call of Duty…



Read: https://t.co/U1cZi55FY6 — Apathy (@Apathy_BZ) October 4, 2021

“Something I’ve always loved was creating content, I did a lot of it throughout my career. I’ve always been inconsistent during the competitive season because that was my priority,” Apathy said. “People always asked me what I wanted to do after I was done competing and my answer was to become a full time content creator. I know this is something I have to give a shot in because I might regret later on in life if I don’t.”

Apathy is one of the true greats in Call of Duty history, and he is set to take on a new challenge with the Guerrillas.