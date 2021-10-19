Toronto Ultra adds Hicksy to 2022 Call of Duty League roster

Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks has joined the Toronto Ultra for the 2022 Call of Duty League season, pending league approval, the franchise announced today.

During the 2021 Call of Duty Challengers season, Hicksy represented Obtained Esports and Elevate. He qualified for all five Elite seasons and finished third or above in each series. Hicksy won six Call of Duty Challengers tournaments and placed second 11 times throughout the Black Ops Cold War season. Despite his consecutive high placements, he earned a top-six finish in the 2021 Call of Duty Challengers European Finals in August to end his Cold War season.

Before the pandemic, Hicksy placed fourth at the Call of Duty Challengers Paris Open 2020 and top 12 in the Call of Duty Challengers London Open 2020.

The Ultra announced its starting roster for the upcoming season in September with zero changes to the squad, becoming one of three teams left unchanged from 2021 alongside the Atlanta FaZe and Minnesota RØKKR. Toronto’s starting lineup will remain Bance, Cammy, CleanX, and Insight.

The Canadian side won the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Two Major in April and contributed to one of the best competitive CoD matches in history after losing 5-4 against the RØKKR in the Stage Five Major finals. Toronto then came in second at the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship. With their high placements throughout the Cold War season, the Ultra will be looking to continue their consistency in 2022.

With a full European starting roster and the addition of Hicksy to the lineup, presumably as a substitute, this move by Toronto could be a sign that more European players from Challengers may receive a shot in the Call of Duty League heading into its third season. A start date for the 2022 CDL season hasn’t been announced yet.