Los Angeles Guerrillas signs Spart as substitute

A former Call of Duty League player has reunited with his old team.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have added Kris “Spart” Cervantez as a substitute player for its Call of Duty League team, the team announced today.

Spart formerly played for the Guerrillas during the 2020 CDL season after a stint on Atlanta FaZe’s Academy roster. With Spart in the starting lineup, LAG won only two of their 10 matches over four events, which led to a shakeup in the team’s roster. Spart then spent the rest of the season on loan to various Challengers teams before officially departing in September.

As a member of the New York Subliners’ Academy roster, Spart found success in the form of several North American Challengers Cup wins, the NA Challengers Elite Stage One title, and other high placings. After departing the NYA team, Spart, along with Saints, Mohak Kumar, and Byron “Prolute” Vera, won the $100,000 NA Challengers Finals to finish the season atop the region.

While he sits on the proverbial bench for the Guerrillas, Spart will be able to compete in the Challengers circuit with his current team, which features Prolute, MohaK, and Florida Mutineers substitute Yeez. The team won the second NA Challengers Cup of the season, capturing the $2,000 grand prize.

The Guerillas plan to start the roster of SlasheR, Gunless, Asim, and Huke to begin the 2022 CDL season.