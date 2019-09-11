All confirmed CoD franchise teams and owners

So far, nine teams have been announced as a part of the franchised Call of Duty league’s inaugural season. But as was the case with the Overwatch League, there are a lot of new faces.

It can be difficult to keep track of which cities are in, or who actually owns the teams. While there are some pre-existing CoD teams sticking around, the majority of the franchises have never competed in the esport. So to make it easy, we compiled a list of the franchises and their respective owners. You’re welcome.

Atlanta

Atlanta’s Call of Duty franchise spot went to Atlanta Esports Ventures, a joint venture owned by Cox Enterprises and Province, Inc. The same ownership group owns the Atlanta Reign in the Overwatch League.

Cox Enterprises is an Atlanta-based conglomerate that owns companies such as Autotrader, Kelley Blue Blook, and Gamut. Province, Inc. is a financial advisory firm.

Dallas

One of the most respectable and storied organizations in Call of Duty esports history, Envy owns the Dallas spot. Envy also owns the city’s Overwatch League counterpart, the Fuel, who have struggled in the first two seasons of OWL.

Envy will be hoping its Call of Duty team is more competitive, especially since the organization has a rich history of performing well when it matters most. In addition to being one of just seven organizations to win the CWL Championship, Envy appeared in the grand finals of the tournament four times, the most of any single team.

Florida

The Florida franchise is owned by Misfits Gaming, which also owns the Florida Mayhem in the Overwatch League.

Despite being involved in the LEC and the OWL, Misfits has never been involved in Call of Duty esports until this point. The team made an initial splash, however, by signing Halo legend Tom “OGRE2” Ryan as the franchise’s first general manager.

Los Angeles

Immortals Gaming Club, which acquired OpTic Gaming in June, was the first ownership group to plant its proverbial flag in Los Angeles for the CoD league.

Much like many of the other teams in the league, IGC also owns and operates an Overwatch League team: the Los Angeles Valiant. And while IGC has never been a part of CoD esports, it owns the biggest and most popular brand in the esport’s history, thanks to that acquisition in June.

Los Angeles

With such a large city, it’s no surprise Activision sold two franchises in Los Angeles for the inaugural season.

The owner of the OWL’s Los Angeles Gladiators, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will own one of the city’s CoD franchises, too. This will be the third LA-based franchise for Stan Kroenke (KS&E owner), who also owns the Los Angeles Rams in addition to the Gladiators.

Minnesota

The Minnesota franchise, which is owned by WISE Ventures Esports, is the only announced franchise without an Overwatch League counterpart.

WISE Ventures Esports is the investment organization of the Wilf family, who own the Minnesota Vikings. But instead of jumping into League of Legends or Overwatch, WISE decided Call of Duty would be the perfect esport in which to begin.

New York

Sterling.VC owns the New York CoD franchise, which became one of the first to announce personnel moves with the signing of head coach John “Revan” Boble and data analyst JP Krez.

With ties to the New York Mets through the Wilpon and Katz families, the new franchise certainly should have the attention of at least a few traditional sports fans.

Paris

At the moment, Paris is the only European city in the franchised CoD league. And if that stays true, the Paris franchise owner, c0ntact Gaming, may have a wealth of EU talent from which to choose.

C0ntact Gaming is owned by Drew McCourt, the son of Frank McCourt, who owns French soccer club Olympique de Marseille and used to own the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto

Canada’s only (announced) team, Toronto should be a desirable landing spot for numerous top players.

The Toronto franchise is owned by OverActive Media, the parent company of esports organization Splyce. Splyce has a strong history in CoD, which includes a CWL Championship grand finals appearance.

This article will be updated as new franchises are announced.