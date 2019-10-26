Nadeshot accidentally leaks Chicago CoD franchise’s team name

Secrets aren’t that easy to keep if you’re 100 Thieves owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, apparently.

While talking to former teammates and Chicago Call of Duty League franchise members Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Seth “Scump” Abner, Nadeshot accidentally revealed the Chicago team’s name.

“Oh, oh, oh, we bringing the team back or what,” Nadeshot said. “I feel like I can be like a sub for the Huntsmen.”

Kevi 🍀 on Twitter Nade wasnt even in the lobby for 30 seconds… LMAO https://t.co/HCefdPsiBq

Scump tried to play off Nadeshot’s mistake initially, but they eventually just laughed about it. Scump even said he was going to text Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, who is the co-CEO of NRG Esports, the organization that operates the Chicago CoD franchise.

Chicago is one of 12 franchises involved in the inaugural season of the franchised league. Nadeshot and 100 Thieves decided not to get into the league’s first season, though, citing high operating expenses and mandatory league-specific branding.