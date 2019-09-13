Chicago, London, and Seattle franchises revealed for Call of Duty League

Activision has added three new faces to the Call of Duty franchise league. London, Chicago, and Seattle are the three newest city-based franchises that will be competing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the upcoming iteration in the popular first-person shooter series.

The London Call of Duty team was purchased by esports infrastructure company ReKT Global, the parent company of esports organization Rogue.

A new chapter in the book. We're proud to represent the 🇬🇧UK in the upcoming @CallofDuty League, and excited about the future this team will hold. Welcome to the family! #GoRogue

NRG, on the other hand, bought the Call of Duty League spot in the Windy City. NRG also owns the San Francisco Shock in the Overwatch League.

The Call of Duty Esports League is officially coming to Chicago @NRGgg is incredibly proud to represent The Windy City's very own team!

The third franchise announced today will be in Seattle. The spot was purchased by the Aquilini Group and Enthusiast Gaming, which is partnered with Luminosity Gaming and owns the Vancouver Titans in the Overwatch League.

We're excited to welcome another esports team to the family! Follow @SeattleCOD for all the news.

There are now 12 teams that will be competing in the Call of Duty League. Other franchises include Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris, Toronto, Minnesota, Florida, and two Los Angeles teams. All of these franchises will be competing in a traditional city-based model featuring a home-and-away schedule.