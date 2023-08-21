Baldur’s Gate 3: Best BG3 speedruns

One of the main appeals of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that anyone can experience one of the biggest, most content-rich adventures ever released at their own pace. And that adventure also makes for some excellent speedruns.

Many players take the time to explore the vast world of Faerûn, engaging in sidequests and random conversations for a truly unique experience. But the epic scope and wealth of options available also presents an enticing challenge for players wanting to show off their speedrunning skills.

At the time of writing, there are three main speedrunning categories, with one user currently holding the world record in all three. Mae (or maeeeeee) is the current moderator for BG3 on speedrunning.com, and they have developed several techniques to beat the game in under 10 minutes. Mae’s YouTube channel also features multiple other BG3 records, including the fastest time to have sex in-game—talk about racing to the finish.

The best BG3 speedruns achieved so far

Any%

The primary BG3 speedrunning category is Any% on Tactician difficulty, which simply requires players to finish the game via the quickest means possible. Speedrunners use Gale as a party member, as his story allows them to complete the game as early as Act Two. The Enhance Leap and Feather Fall spells are also extremely valuable, as speedrunners use them to seamlessly jump over any obstacle with ease.

Mae used this strategy expertly in their Any% world-record run. In The Nautiloid, Mae completely skipped most of the area by spamming jump to climb up a fleshy wall, taking advantage of the game’s wonky collision to easily traverse through the ceiling out of bounds. This skipped all of the fight scenes, taking them straight to the final encounter on the ship, where Mae was able to jump to the transporter with ease before any enemy could engage.

They continued to exploit zone boundaries and the Enhance Leap abilities to quickly jump through mandatory areas while avoiding combat. Avoiding encounters is a key part of the speedrun due to BG3’s lengthy turn-based combat animations. Avid players will know that it’s possible to skip fights through the power of influential conversation or by moving out of the range of antagonistic enemies. Mae’s impressive familiarity with the game is on full display, as their route minimized the number of dice rolls needed. Only two dice rolls happen in the run, each requiring low skill checks to avoid unnecessary bloodshed.

Importantly, adding Shadowheart to the party means she can cast Sanctuary on Gale, preventing him from being targeted by enemies in otherwise unskippable fights. This strategy worked especially well when Gale split from the party and ventured on alone.

Warning! There are spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead.

Mae’s world-record run ended with Gale sacrificing himself to The Absolute at the end of Act Two, finishing the game in only 8 minutes and 58 seconds (or 9 minutes and 54 seconds with load screens).

Sex%

The “Sex%” run involves racing to have a sexual encounter as fast as possible. This speedrun requires a similar strategy to the Any% category, using a wizard’s long jump ability to quickly leap through the map, though the Longstrider spell is also used to cover small distances at speed.

Mae changed their character’s species to a Githyanki this time around, as they are by far the most attractive green-skinned creatures in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. It helps that the first possible sexual encounter is with another Githyanki, who are known to be very picky with the species they trust.

At the halfway mark of the Sex% speedrun, Mae attempts to free Lae’zel from her cage, which angers her captors. As Githyanki are naturally intimidating, the dice roll required to skip this fight was guaranteed through the use of skill points. Ultimately, this tactic helped the two Lae together in under 4 minutes.

Bugbear%

The Bugbear speedrun revolves around a barn in Blighted Village, where players can find a bugbear and ogre enjoying some intimate time together before they’re rudely interrupted. For nerds, this speedrun category is effectively a race to get to the coordinates X:30, Y:470.

The run isn’t listed on speedrunning.com, but this meme category is still just as impressive as the others listed. It uses many of the skilled techniques seen previously to create a run that lasts just over 2 minutes, as this speedrun ends in the middle of Act One. Currently this is the most approachable speedrun for players curious about powering through BG3.

What’s next for BG3 speedrunning?

Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning is in its infancy, as many people who enjoy speedrunning want to appreciate the game at a slower pace before they start breaking it. That makes sense, given its impressive critical reception, and the fact that only around 300 people had finished the game by the end of its launch week due to its enormous scope.

That said, there’s a ton of promise for more impressive speedruns, even at this early stage: Categories like No Gale any% and Bear% (of course referencing the viral sex scene with a Druid in bear form) have been added as official categories, although they haven’t been attempted yet. It’s no surprise that no one has tried to speedrun BG3 without Gale yet, as this would require mastering the punishing Third Act.

Most recently, BG3 community member Sharo developed a timer that removes load screens to show accurate play times while livestreaming, and a speedrunning Discord is also said to be in the works. It all adds up to a bright future for BG3 speedrunning.

