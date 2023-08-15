While you’re submerged in Baldur’s Gate 3, one player already got a 10 minute speedrun

Speedrunners are truly built different. While most of the Baldur’s Gate 3 playerbase will take 100 hours or more to finish the game, a YouTuber has completed it in 10 minutes and three seconds—setting a world record.

A YouTuber called Mae exploited one particular mechanic to speedrun Baldur’s Gate 3 in this incredibly short time.

Mae selects Gale as their origin character and continuously jumps to move around faster and get to the point that Gale can make a choice that “finishes” the Baldur’s Gate 3 story. Usually, this specific Gale ending only becomes available after spending hours in the game. This is only one of the 17,000 variations of Baldur’s Gate 3’s ending.

If you want to mimic Mae, all you need to do is play as Gale, cast Enhanced Leap, and jump through Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll also need to stealth pass some enemies, use Ice Knife to get rid of some Imps, and essentially skip all the cutscenes.

Larian Studios revealed last week that a total of 368 players completed Baldur’s Gate 3 during the first weekend of the official release. It’s likely that at least some of these players used the same method Mae showed on YouTube to complete the game that fast.

This speedrun method, however, might not be available for long as Larian is currently working toward Baldur’s Gate 3’s “first serious patch” after the game left early access on Aug. 3.

While we find speedrunning amusing and admire those who master this art, I definitely don’t want to finish Baldur’s Gate 3 that fast. Some players, however, will surely use Mae’s method to try to crack Baldur’s Gate 3 even faster and set a new world record.

