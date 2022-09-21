Riot Games has announced the 30 partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, which has officially started the offseason for teams in the EMEA region.
The 10 teams that were accepted into the league hail from many different nations and they will all be looking to beef up their rosters during this downtime. Meanwhile, some of the top organizations from EMEA have been left in the dust, like G2 Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Excel. These organizations will either leave the competitive VALORANT scene completely or look to make a run through the Challengers league next year.
Here are all the notable roster moves that have happened so far for EMEA during the 2022-2023 VALORANT offseason and the current rosters of the 10 EMEA franchised teams.
All VALORANT post-partnership roster changes
Sept. 21
- G2 Esports’ players and coach have all been allowed to explore their options after failing to make both the EMEA and Americas partnership league.
- Acend has allowed Travis “L1NK” Mendoza, Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński, and Ondřej “MONSTEERR” Petrů to explore their options regardless of their current contracts.
- Excel’s denial into the EMEA league has prompted them to allow their players and coaches to explore their options.
- MAD Lions player Domagoj “Doma” Fancev announced he is a restricted free agent.
- Vladyslav “arch” Svistov from NAVI revealed that he will also be allowed to explore his options despite the team making it into franchising.
- BIG’s Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek revealed that he will be exploring his options.
Fnatic
- Boaster
- Derke
- Enzo
- Alfajer
Team Liquid
- soulcas
- ScreaM
- Jamppi
- Nivera
- dimasick
Team Vitality
- ceNder
- BONECOLD
- baddyG
- H1ber
- nataNK
Karmine Corp
- Amilwa
- TakaS
- Mikee
- Newzera
- Shin
Giants
- Fit1nho
- russ
- Jesse
- Kiles
- ShadoW
Team Heretics
- lowel
- PoPiFresH
- keloqz
- GRUBINHO
- snikk
- pAura
Fut Esports
- mojj
- qRaxs
- qw1
- MrFaliN
- Muj
KOI
- Sacake
- PHYRN
- Famsii
- neptuNo
- Magnum
- ThoR
NAVI
- Cloud
- 7ssk7
BBL Esports
- AsLanM4shadoW
- aimDLL
- QutionerX
- Turko
Notable free agents
- Mistic (Fnatic)
- FoxieGG (Excel)
- Chiwawa (Excel)
- Moe40 (Excel)
- paTiTek (Excel)
- Nukkye (G2 Esports)
- Meddo (G2 Esports)
- hoody (G2 Esports)
- m1xwell (G2 Esports)
- AvovA (G2 Esports)
- pipsoN (G2 Esports)
- Arch (NAVI)
- luckeRRR (BIG)
- MONSTEERR (Acend)
- L1NK (Acend, previously Team Liquid)
- starxo (Acend)
- Doma (MAD Lions)