Riot Games has announced the 30 partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, which has officially started the offseason for teams in the EMEA region.

The 10 teams that were accepted into the league hail from many different nations and they will all be looking to beef up their rosters during this downtime. Meanwhile, some of the top organizations from EMEA have been left in the dust, like G2 Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Excel. These organizations will either leave the competitive VALORANT scene completely or look to make a run through the Challengers league next year.

Here are all the notable roster moves that have happened so far for EMEA during the 2022-2023 VALORANT offseason and the current rosters of the 10 EMEA franchised teams.

All VALORANT post-partnership roster changes

Sept. 21

G2 Esports’ players and coach have all been allowed to explore their options after failing to make both the EMEA and Americas partnership league.

Acend has allowed Travis “L1NK” Mendoza, Patryk “starxo” Kopczyński, and Ondřej “MONSTEERR” Petrů to explore their options regardless of their current contracts.

Excel’s denial into the EMEA league has prompted them to allow their players and coaches to explore their options.

MAD Lions player Domagoj “Doma” Fancev announced he is a restricted free agent.

Vladyslav “arch” Svistov from NAVI revealed that he will also be allowed to explore his options despite the team making it into franchising.

BIG’s Niels “luckeRRR” Jasiek revealed that he will be exploring his options.

Fnatic

Boaster

Derke

Enzo

Alfajer

Team Liquid

soulcas

ScreaM

Jamppi

Nivera

dimasick

Team Vitality

ceNder

BONECOLD

baddyG

H1ber

nataNK

Karmine Corp

Amilwa

TakaS

Mikee

Newzera

Shin

Giants

Fit1nho

russ

Jesse

Kiles

ShadoW

Team Heretics

lowel

PoPiFresH

keloqz

GRUBINHO

snikk

pAura

Fut Esports

mojj

qRaxs

qw1

MrFaliN

Muj

KOI

Sacake

PHYRN

Famsii

neptuNo

Magnum

ThoR

NAVI

Cloud

7ssk7

BBL Esports

AsLanM4shadoW

aimDLL

QutionerX

Turko

Notable free agents