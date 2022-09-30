Karmine Corp reportedly in talks with the best brothers in VALORANT

Karmine Corp, the French esports organization set to enter VALORANT partnership next year with the VCT EMEA league, is reportedly looking to pick up a superstar set of brothers for their roster next year.

According to French reporter neLendirekt of 1pv, Karmine Corp is in discussions with the Liquid sibling duo Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, as well as another French talent and former CS:GO pro, Alexandre “xms” Forté, who is currently on the bench for MAD Lions.

VALORANT: Sources told me that former CS players ScreaM, Nivera & xms are in talks with VALORANT League Partner Karmine Corp. Other options are discussed thought. #KCORP pic.twitter.com/0QY9nM3FZt — neL (@neLendirekt) September 30, 2022

Both ScreaM and Nivera have a large amount of experience playing in French environments. During his lengthy CS:GO career, the older brother, ScreaM, played on several premier French teams like Titan, Espilon, Team Envy, and G2. His younger brother Nivera played for Heretics and then Team Vitality, both of which also became partners in the EMEA league for VCT 2023.

While ScreaM moved to VALORANT first, the two eventually reunited in the Riot game under the Team Liquid banner in September 2021. Together, alongside teammates such as Jamppi and soulcas, they won both EMEA LCQ’s in 2021 and 2022, reached Champions 2021 and 2022, and were a consistent force in the top tier of EMEA VALORANT.

It’s unknown how much it would take for Karmine Corp to possibly pry ScreaM and Nivera away from Liquid, especially since the teams will be competing against each other starting in VCT next year. Karmine Corp competed in the VRL for France this past year with a primarily French roster and has hosted several esports events in France.

All partnered teams need to submit an initial roster to Riot before Oct. 15, ahead of the opening event of 2023 in February in Sao Paulo, Brazil.