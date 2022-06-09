Karmine Corp to host League of Legends, VALORANT event at 12,000-seat arena

This will be the biggest ever org-hosted event in Europe.

French esports organization Karmine Corp is set to host a fan event in Paris’ AccorHotel Arena on June 21, which was home to the finals of the League of Legends World Championship in 2019, it revealed last night.

The event will feature League of Legends and VALORANT matches, as well as a live performance from a musician. This will be the biggest event that has ever been hosted by an esports organization in Europe.

En résumé :



🏟️ Accor Arena

💺 12 000 places

🔫 Match Valorant

🎙️ Half Time Show Musical

🏆 Match League of Legends (LFL)

🎟️ Ouverture de la billetterie vendredi 10/06 à 11h



Plus d'infos sur : https://t.co/WKS3NskWkR #KCORP #KCX2 pic.twitter.com/C3lWSECjCS — Karmine Corp (@KarmineCorp) June 8, 2022

This event will be the third event hosted by Karmine Corp since the org’s creation in 2020, following showmatches against Ibai and Piqué’s LVP team, KOI.

Since the previous events were sold out within several hours and garnered a significant audience, the organization has stepped up this time and will be hosting the next event at one of France’s biggest venues. The previous showmatch peaked at over 345,000 viewers on Twitch.

“It’s iconic for sports and music, and Karmine Corp perfectly suits the identity of the venue,” KC founder Kameto told French news outlet France Info on June 8. “It’s a club born from passion: mine and Prime’s, but also the fans’. It’s enough to grow. But recognition from public authorities can only help esports.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also recently met with personalities from the esports industry in the Palais de Elysée in Paris, the President’s official residence. He reaffirmed his will to make France one of the most influential countries in esports in the future.

Karmine Corp’s event is yet another event proving the growth of esports in France over the past few years. The tickets will be sold starting tomorrow, and the show will be broadcast live on Twitch.