How to increase your Pal’s job level in Palworld

Time to power up your Pals.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 24, 2024 11:55 am
If you don’t want your Pals to stagnate and remain at their current job level forever, you can upgrade it in Palworld, and our tips will have them reaching peak Pal levels you couldn’t have dreamed of.

You can assign jobs to your Pals to perform certain tasks in your bases. Palworld provides a fair bit of depth in this respect with Pals capable of LumberingPlantingFarming, and Mining.

Most of Palworld‘s creatures come with a Level One or Level Two skill, but if you want to squeeze a bit more out of them, then developer Pocketpair gives you every chance to do so.

How to level up Pal job level in Palworld

To level up your Pal’s job skills, you need to create a Pal Essence Container and then sacrifice Pals of the same kind to the one you want to upgrade.

You can do this a few times per Pal, and it not only increases their job skill levels but makes the Pal stronger overall in terms of its HP, Attack, Defense, and Passive Skills.

Here are some quick steps on what you need to do to execute this handy technique:

  1. Make sure you build a base that’s operational.
  2. Ensure you have enough Ancient Technology Points to create a Pal Essence Condenser—it requires 20 Paldium Fragments, 20 Ingots, and 5 Ancient Civilization Parts.
  3. Manufacture a Pal Essence Condenser somewhere in your base.
  4. Choose which Pal you want to be the subject of the stat increases.
  5. You will now need to find and capture Pals of the same type e.g. if you want to upgrade your Vixy‘s stats, you’ll need to go and catch Vixy over and over again.
  6. Interact with the Pal Essence Condenser, and select the base Pal you want to enhance.
  7. To level it up once, you’ll need to select and sacrifice four identical Pals.
  8. Once you’ve made your decision, choose “Begin Condensation.”
  9. It should say “Condensation complete!” and you can then decide if you’d like to sacrifice more of the same Pals to achieve an even higher Pal.
  10. Do note that higher Pal levels will require even more Pals than the level before.

Just like with the pixelated butcher kills, there is a sad element to having to sacrifice Pals. I remind myself that it’s for the greater good though, as making your main Pal even stronger is beneficial to the base.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.