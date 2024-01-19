Category:
Palworld

Can you turn off pixelated ‘butcher pal’ deaths in Palworld?

All scream but no scene?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 09:07 am
guns pointed at player and pal in palworld
Image via Pocketpair

If you’ve rifled through Palworld’s settings wondering if you can witness the execution of butcher kills without pixelation, we don’t judge—we did it, too.

Recommended Videos

Palworld is part cute and endearing, another part violent, and prides itself in subverting expectations. One of the ways it shocks is in the way you can treat Palworld Pals—even your own.

As a player, you’re entitled to heinously butcher Pals in Palworld, obtaining resources in the process. This is monstrous and sinister, but I know why you’re here, so let’s answer your question.

Can you turn off butcher kill pixelation in Palworld?

butcher kill in palworld
Oh dear god, what have I done? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t turn off the pixelation effect when you butcher a Pal in Palworld.

Instead, the second the animation begins, the whole action will be well and truly obscured by pixels, with the process being saved for the ears rather than the eyes.

In many ways, this is just as bad. I think back to the infamous ear scene from Reservoir Dogs. The audible anguish of the Pal crying out as it dies is something, so I can understand why Pocketpair opted to censor the act and why it won’t show the brutal butchering of a Pal.

How to butch a Pal in Palworld

If you want to try butchering for yourself, equip a Cleaver and select the “Butcher” command when deciding what interaction you want to have with your Pal.

Here are the grizzly details:

  1. Equip a Cleaver weapon from your inventory.
  2. Cycle through and select one of your Pals to accompany you.
  3. Bring up the Pal command wheel.
  4. Select “Butcher Foxparks,” for example.
  5. The pixelation will trigger, and you will mercilessly butcher the Pal.

Rest in peace, my dear Pal. This will naturally include crafting materials such as Leather—depending on the nature of the Pal you butcher.

Be careful, though. If you butcher a Pal within an eyeshot of someone, you will become a wanted criminal in Palworld.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.