Asmongold’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Asmongold is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

It would be impossible to speak about World Of Warcraft streaming without the name Asmongold coming up. From his first time playing the game in 2006, Asmongold has built up over 1,000 days of playtime over the years.

The streamer regularly streams for multiple hour-long sessions, drawing in a large viewership tuning in not only for his skill in-game but also for his personality.

While his setup self admittedly may not be the tidiest, the streaming personality has an impressive combination of equipment facilitating an extremely high quality stream.

Here is the gear Asmongold uses in his streaming setup.

Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 700

Image via SteelSeries

Traditionally MMO players have opted to use a mouse with multiple side buttons that can be bound to abilities and different movements in-game. While this is the case, it is not always necessary to have too many buttons to perform at the highest potential.

Asmongold uses a SteelSeries Rival 700. This mouse comes with a fully customizable OLED display, ensuring the color fits in however the setup is themed. The mouse also comes with changeable physical components so that it can be adjusted to suit the user’s preference. Along with the standard mouse buttons, the SteelSeries Rival 700 boasts three side buttons that can be customized as the user chooses. Due to its versatility, this mouse is perfect for any gamer no matter their preferred game or purpose.

Keyboard: Logitech G910

Image via Logitech

Similarly, to MMO Mice, keyboards used by players of the genre often have extra keys to be mapped for in-game purposes. Another factor that is important when selecting a gaming keyboard is ensuring it is a mechanical keyboard. Mechanical keyboards offer the user both audible and physical feedback when keys are pressed.

Asmongold’s setup is no exception. The Logitech G910 boasts nine programmable G-keys on the left and top left sides of the keyboard. Aside from this, the keyboard offers customizable RGB lighting and a smartphone dock at the top of the unit. The G910 offers exclusive Romer-G Mechanical switches with some of the fastest actuation available in a keyboard today. This keyboard will more than facilitate the needs of the average MMO gamer.

Graphics Card: EVGA 1080 Ti

Image via EVGA

Ensuring your PC can run a high-quality stream comes down to two key components: the graphics card and CPU.

While the graphics card does not need to be top-of-the-line, it has to be capable of handling all the simultaneous processes that occur while streaming.

Asmongold has recently shared his plans to upgrade his PC. But at the moment, he uses an EVGA 1080 Ti. This high-quality choice was the industry standard for both playing and streaming for quite some time before the 20 series released. It is a reliable workhorse that is going to be more than enough for most people’s gaming and streaming requirements.

CPU: Intel Core i7- 8700K

Image via Intel

The other important component that will dictate how able a PC is to stream comes in its processor. The processor needs to be able to respond to new information as fast as possible.

Asmongold uses an Intel Core i7-8700K. While this is not top-of-the-range anymore, it is still an extremely powerful processor. Due to most popular games not requiring a CPU of this magnitude, for many people this may seem to be overkill. But a processor like this will be able to last the test of time for multiple years before it is necessary to upgrade.

Headset: Sennheiser Game One

Image via Sennheiser

Audio is one of the most important factors in gaming. Without sound, players would miss audio cues that will provide them with valuable information regarding their situation in-game. Furthermore, sound is also required to communicate with a team, so ensuring you have a good headset is one of the highest concerns.

Asmongold uses the Sennheiser Game One over-the-ear headset. One of the top brands in audio, Sennheiser’s Game One’s offers top of the line quality noise-canceling sound in a lightweight package. Users can adjust the volume on the fly with the control built into the cable. The headset also includes a connected microphone, although for Asmongold’s setup he chooses to use an external microphone.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

Having a quality microphone is just as important as having a high-quality headset—especially when streaming. Using a high-quality microphone is going to enhance the stream’s quality to the ears of the viewers as well as the players in-game.

The SM7B dynamic microphone used by Asmongold is one of the most common top-of-the-line mics used today. The podcast standard Shure SM7b provides perfect audio with two slide-on pop filters that can be equipped to suit the user’s needs. To connect this microphone, Asmongold runs an XLR cable from the mic to a cloud lifter, which provides some added gain and cleans up the signal before it reaches his Yamaha MG10 mixer. The SM7B is fixated to Asmongold’s desk via a desk mount mic arm to ensure it is stable and does not produce unnecessary noise.

Running a setup like this is the best way to achieve high-quality audio. While it may seem expensive, the quality of the products is absolutely worth the price.

Camera: Sony A7 III

Image via Sony

Many streamers use traditional webcams to facilitate their video feed to their viewers. But to achieve the highest quality, a DSLR camera is the most effective choice.

Asmongold uses a Sony A7 III DSLR camera as his on-stream camera. This full-frame device offers an extremely high-quality image that can be configured to suit a range of different environments. On the camera in Asmongold’s setup is a Sony 16-35mm wide-angle lens that ensures Asmongold is fully captured in the image regardless of the close distance to the camera. This device is connected through an Elgato cam link.