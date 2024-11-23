What agent should you buy first in Strinova?

Strinova, the latest hip hero shooter, is finally here. It features a wide roster of different characters, all of whom can be effective and fantastic in the game’s various modes. However, new players might be puzzled as to which agent they should buy next.

So, here is our guide for your first Strinova agent to make choosing a whole lot easier.

Strinova first agent guide

At the time of writing, Strinova has four game modes and 17 agents. Not all agents are great in every mode, so we’ve taken a look at which agents would be the best to purchase first based on your game mode preferences. One of the modes, Team Arena, has no spells at all, so we’ll only base our recommendation on the agent’s weapon, while for the rest, we’ll also take a look at their overall kit. So, with that out of the way, here’s what we recommend.

Recommended first agent for Team Arena and TDM: Fuchsia

Fuchsia is a fast and lethal agent, perfect for the Team Arena mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you want to duke it out with other players in a classic team deathmatch format, Fuchsia is your best bet. I’d even go as far as to say she’s the best for Team Deathmatch but functioning differently from Team Arena (you can use a single spell in TDM and none in TA). She can heal with her passive each time she gets a kill and absorbs the crystals dropped by dead enemies, making her very unique as others can simply restore their armor and not their HP.

Fuchsia’s weapon, the Sawtooth, is an automatic rifle modeled after the SCAR-H weapon in real life. It has a medium rate of fire and a simple recoil pattern, which lets you use the Shift Zoom instead of the proper ADS for more effective takedowns. Fuchsia can kill most enemies in half a burst with this weapon, further epitomizing her duelist nature (just make sure your sensitivity is in order). In TDM, she can use her Q, Apex Predator, to sense out nearby enemies and hunt them down with an increased movement speed. This, paired with the weapon itself, is a deadly combination that will result in many, many kills in each of your matches with her.

For those reasons, Fuchsia is your best first agent choice for the arena shooting modes in Strinova.

Recommended first agent for Demolition and Escort: Reiichi

Reiichi also has a marksman rifle for long-range combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the available agents, such as Audrey, are beyond capable of giving you everything you need in the Demolition and Escort game modes, Reiichi is a solid first purchase if you wish to expand on your roster for these modes specifically. His abilities, such as Daybreak, can create a wall that obscures enemy vision and further blinds them if they pass throughout, allowing him to contest zones with relative ease and protect either the payload, the plant, or the site itself.

When used in combination with his ultimate, Sanctified Shield, this obstructive barrier also starts to absorb bullets and prevent them from passing through. This allows Reiichi to establish total control over an area with the press of a button, which is invaluable in after-plant situations or if you really need to push that payload to a new checkpoint for extra time.

If you end up needing some actual shooting, Reiichi has that, too, with his trusty sniper rifle, which he can use for long-range engagements to push the enemies back before obstructing them with his barrier. All in all, he’s a fantastic first choice for a Demolition and Escort agent, and you should give him some serious consideration.

