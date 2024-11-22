How to convert VALORANT to Strinova sensitivity

If you’re looking to make a jump from VALORANT to Strinova, its latest anime-style lookalike, but aren’t sure what sensitivity you should pick in the latter, we’ve got you covered with all the conversion math you need.

Launched on Nov. 21, Strinova packs in chaotic action and magic in an unique third-person tactical gunplay setting, which lets you switch between two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms. As a VALORANT player, I found plenty of similarities between the two, especially the magical abilities and gun fights.

That said, I struggled pretty hard while finalizing my Strinova sensitivity as it’s nothing close to what I’m used to in VALORANT. To top it off, the lack of sensitivity converters for Strinova made the process even harder. Thankfully, however, I’ve managed to find the converter math we all are looking for—and I’m here to share it with you.

Convert VALORANT sensitivity to Strinova, explained

Simple math. Image via iDreamSky

To find your ideal Strinova sensitivity, just multiply your VALORANT sensitivity by five.

Since I’m used to playing at 0.32 in VALORANT, my optimal sensitivity in the anime shooter turned out to be 0.32 multiplied by 5, which is 1.6. You can use the same math to find your sensitivity. But let me warn you—using someone else’s conversion math may not always land you a value you’re comfortable with. Aim settings depend on one’s preference, so I recommend hopping into a training match and trying the value the converter gave you first. You can always make small tweaks to suit your hand movement.

If you’re wondering where to enter the converted sensitivity value in Strinova, just open the Settings while in your game and select the Sensitivity tab. Here, enter the value you got using the converter in the Mouse Sensitivity box.

For other sensitivities in Strinova, I started out with the following values—recommended by a player on Reddit—and then tweaked as I found suitable:

Shoulder Fire Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

1.25x Scope ADS Sensitivity: 0.92

1.5x Scope ADS Sensitivity: 0.86

2.5x Scope ADS Sensitivity: 0.83

4x Scope ADS Sensitivity: 0.82

Alternatively, this free converter features Strinova and VALORANT. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me, as everything felt too fast and out of control. You can try it out anyway.

If you’re open to spending more time on finding the perfect Strinova sensitivity, try this free script tool, which lets you “match your mouse sensitivity between any 3D games directly.” You can also go through this extensive guide on calculating the best Strinova sensitivity for VALORANT or Overwatch players.

