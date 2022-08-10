Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘L’, and ‘N’ 

Wordle is a versatile game that can surprise you with the many ways you can have fun with it. While many play without worrying about scores, other players take their game effort to another level.

Its rules are quite simple and it is easy to play, but experienced players may find complexity in managing the five-letter words. Depending on the secret word of the day, starting with specific words can narrow your next choices down to under 100 words.

Words like ‘SLATE’, ‘ARISE’ or ‘CARES’ that use some of the more common letters are likely to contain letters that will be present in the correct answer.

If you used your first guesses and could only find the presence of the letters ‘I’, ‘L’, and ‘N’ in the correct answer, not knowing for sure their positions, here are some five letter words with ‘I’, ‘ L’, and ‘N’ in them, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘L’, and ‘N’ to try on Wordle

algin

alien

align

aline

aloin

anile

anils

anvil

binal

blain

blind

bling

blini

blink

blins

bliny

cline

cling

clink

clint

colin

elain

eldin

elfin

elint

eloin

elsin

enlit

final

fling

flint

glint

incle

indol

ingle

inkle

inlay

inlet

intel

intil

inula

kilns

kylin

lakin

lanai

lapin

lawin

layin

lenis

lenti

levin

liana

liane

liang

liens

ligan

ligne

liken

likin

liman

limen

limns

linac

linch

linds

lindy

lined

linen

liner

lines

liney

linga

lingo

lings

lingy

linin

links

linky

linns

linny

linos

lints

linty

linum

linux

lions

lipin

liven

login

loins

lungi

lupin

lying

lysin

nails

nelis

nicol

nidal

nihil

nills

nirls

nirly

nival

noils

noily

olein

plain

pling

plink

silen

slain

sling

slink

snail

ulmin

unlid

unlit

until

vinal

vinyl

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.