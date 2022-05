Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

Playing the daily Wordle, getting it right, and sharing the colorful grid of squares on social media has become part of many players’ routines. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word that exists in the English language, and players need to guess it in up to six tries with no clues but the letters themselves. The letters will change color based on where they are in the word, or if they are there at all. It is a system inspired by the classic game Mastermind that has, in turn, inspired dozens of alternative versions itself.

One of the most common strategies players adopted to get the Wordle right is finding out which vowels are in the word first. That way, on most days, you can get a good sense of the word at the beginning of your guesses. If you did that today, however, and only the blocks with “I” came out yellow or green, we can help. Below is a list of words that contain “I” as their only vowel.

Five-letter words with “I” as the only vowel to try on Wordle

BIBBS

BIDDY

BIDIS

BIFFS

BIFFY

BIFID

BIGGY

BIGHT

BIGLY

BILBY

BILGY

BILKS

BILLS

BILLY

BINDI

BINDS

BINIT

BINTS

BIRCH

BIGGS

BIRDS

BIRKS

BIRLS

BIRRS

BIRTH

BISKS

BITCH

BITSY

BITTS

BITTY

BLIMP

BLIMY

BLIND

BLING

BLINI

BLINK

BLINY

BLIPS

BLISS

BINGY

BLITZ

BRICK

BRIGS

BRILL

BRIMS

BRING

BRINK

BRINS

BRINY

BRISK

BRISS

BIZZY

BRITH

BRITS

BRITT

BYSSI

BRIKI

CHICK

CHICS

CHILD

CHILI

CHILL

CHIMB

CHIMP

CHING

CHINS

CHIPS

CHIRK

CHIRM

CHIRP

CHIRR

CHITS

CHIVY

CIGGY

CINCH

CINQS

CIRCS

CIRRI

CISSY

CISTS

CIVIC

CIVIL

CIVVY

CLICK

CLIFF

CLIFT

CLIMB

CLING

CLINK

CLIPS

CLIPT

CHIZZ

CRIBS

CRICK

CRIMP

CRISP

CRITS

CYLIX

CYNIC

DHIKR

CRITH

DICKY

DICTY

DIDST

DIFFS

DIGHT

DIGIT

DILLS

DILLY

DIMLY

DINGS

DINGY

DINKS

DINKY

DINTS

DIPPY

DIRKS

DIRLS

DIRTS

DIRTY

DISCI

DISCS

DISHY

DISKS

DITCH

DITSY

DITTY

DITZY

DIVVY

DIXIT

DIZZY

DIMPS

DJINN

DJINS

DRIBS

DRIFT

DRILL

DRILY

DRINK

DRIPS

DRIPT

DYING

FICIN

FIFTH

FIFTY

FIGHT

FILCH

FILKS

FILLS

FILLY

FILMI

FILMS

FILMY

FILTH

FINCH

FINDS

FINIS

FINKS

FINNY

FIRMS

FIRNS

FIRRY

FIRST

FIRTH

FISCS

FISHY

FISTS

FITCH

FITLY

FIXIT

FIZZY

FLICK

FLICS

FLING

FLINT

FLIPS

FLIRS

FLIRT

FLITS

FRIGS

FRILL

FRISK

FRITH

FRITS

FRITT

FRITZ

FRIZZ

FIQHS

FIRKS

FIRNI

FIRNS

FIRRY

FISKS

FISTY

GIDDY

GIFTS

GILDS

GILLS

GILLY

GILTS

GIMPS

GIMPY

GINCH

GINKS

GINNY

GIPSY

GIRDS

GIRLS

GIRLY

GIRNS

GIRSH

GIRTH

GIRTS

GISTS

GITCH

GLIFF

GLIMS

GLINT

GLITZ

GRIDS

GRIFF

GRIFT

GRIGS

GRILL

GRIMY

GRIND

GRINS

GRIPS

GRIPT

GRIPY

GRIST

GRITH

GRITS

HICKS

HIGHS

HIGHT

HILLS

HILLY

HILTS

HINDS

HINKY

HINNY

HINTS

HIPLY

HIPPY

HISSY

HISTS

HITCH

HYING

ICILY

ICING

ICTIC

IDYLL

IDYLS

IMIDS

IMMIX

IMPIS

IMPLY

INDRI

INFIX

INTIS

IRIDS

IRING

ITCHY

JIBBS

JIFFS

JIFFY

JIGGY

JILLS

JILTS

JIMMY

JIMPY

JINKS

JINNI

JINNS

JIRDS

KIBBI

KICKS

KICKY

KIDDY

KILIM

KILLS

KILNS

KILTS

KILTY

KINDS

KINGS

KININ

KIRKS

KIRNS

KISSY

KISTS

KITHS

KITTY

KIWIS

KLICK

KLIKS

KNISH

KNITS

KRILL

KYLIN

KYLIX

LIBRI

LICHI

LICHT

LICIT

LICKS

LIFTS

LIGHT

LILTS

LIMBI

LIMBS

LIMBY

LIMIT

LIMNS

LIMPS

LINDY

LINGS

LINGY

LININ

LINKS

LINKY

LINNS

LINNY

LINTS

LINTY

LIPID

LIPIN

LIPPY

LISPS

LISTS

LIVID

LYING

LYRIC

LYSIN

LYSIS

LYTIC

MICKY

MIDDY

MIDIS

MIDST

MIFFS

MIFFY

MIGGS

MIGHT

MILCH

MILDS

MILKS

MILKY

MILLS

MILTS

MILTY

MIMIC

MINCY

MINDS

MINGY

MINIM

MINIS

MINKS

MINNY

MINTS

MINTY

MIRID

MIRIN

MIRKS

MIRKY

MIRTH

MISSY

MISTS

MISTY

MITIS

MITTS

MYSID

NICKS

NIFFS

NIFFY

NIFTY

NIGHS

NIGHT

NIHIL

NILLS

NIMBI

NINNY

NINTH

NIPPY

NITID

NITTY

PHISH

PHIZZ

PICKS

PICKY

PIGGY

PIGMY

PIING

PIKIS

PILIS

PILLS

PIMPS

PINCH

PINGS

PINKS

PINKY

PINNY

PINTS

PIPIT

PIRNS

PITCH

PITHS

PITHY

PLINK

PRICK

PRICY

PRIGS

PRILL

PRIMI

PRIMP

PRIMS

PRINK

PRINT

PRISM

PRISS

PRIVY

PYINS

PYRIC

PYXIS

RIBBY

RICIN

RICKS

RIDGY

RIFFS

RIFTS

RIGHT

RIGID

RILLS

RINDS

RINDY

RINGS

RINKS

RISHI

RISKS

RISKY

RITZY

SCRIM

SCRIP

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIST

SHIVS

SHRIS

SHTIK

SIBBS

SIBYL

SICKS

SIFTS

SIGHS

SIGHT

SIGIL

SIGNS

SILDS

SILKS

SILKY

SILLS

SILLY

SILTS

SILTY

SIMPS

SINGS

SINHS

SINKS

SISSY

SIXTH

SIXTY

SKIDS

SKIFF

SKILL

SKIMP

SKIMS

SKINK

SKINS

SKINT

SKIPS

SKIRL

SKIRR

SKIRT

SKITS

SLICK

SLILY

SLIMS

SLIMY

SLING

SLINK

SLIPS

SLIPT

SLITS

SMIRK

SMITH

SNIBS

SNICK

SNIFF

SNIPS

SNITS

SPICY

SPIFF

SPIKY

SPILL

SPILT

SPINS

SPINY

SPIRT

SPIRY

SPITS

SPITZ

SPIVS

SPLIT

SPRIG

SPRIT

STICH

STICK

STIFF

STILL

STILT

STIMY

STING

STINK

STINT

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STRIP

STYLI

SWIFT

SWIGS

SWILL

SWIMS

SWING

SWINK

SWIRL

SWISH

SWISS

SWITH

SYLIS

THICK

THIGH

THILL

THING

THINK

THINS

THIRD

THIRL

THRIP

THYMI

TICKS

TIFFS

TIGHT

TIKIS

TILLS

TILTH

TILTS

TIMID

TINCT

TINGS

TINNY

TINTS

TIPIS

TIPPY

TIPSY

TIRLS

TITCH

TITIS

TIYIN

TIYNS

TIZZY

TRICK

TRIGS

TRILL

TRIMS

TRIPS

TWIGS

TWILL

TWINK

TWINS

TWINY

TWIRL

TWIRP

TWIST

TWITS

TWIXT

TYING

TYIYN

TYPIC

VICHY

VIFFS

VIGIL

VILLI

VILLS

VINIC

VINYL

VIRID

VIRLS

VISIT

VIVID

VIZIR

VYING

WHICH

WHIDS

WHIFF

WHIGS

WHIMS

WHINS

WHINY

WHIPS

WHIPT

WHIRL

WHIRR

WHIRS

WHISH

WHISK

WHIST

WHITS

WHITY

WHIZZ

WICKS

WIDDY

WIDTH

WIFTY

WIGGY

WIGHT

WIKIS

WILDS

WILLS

WILLY

WILTS

WIMPS

WIMPY

WINCH

WINDS

WINDY

WINGS

WINGY

WINKS

WISPS

WISPY

WISTS

WITCH

WITHY

WITTY

WRICK

WRING

WRIST

WRITS

XYSTI

YILLS

YIRDS

YIRRS

YIRTH

ZILCH

ZILLS

ZINCS

ZINCY

ZINGS

ZINGY

ZINKY

ZIPPY

ZITIS

ZIZIT

The list above contains all words with at least one “I” anywhere in them that do not have any other vowels. You can narrow it down further by employing the usual strategies. First, rule out plural forms, because they will rarely be the daily Wordle. Then, use the clues you already have. Rule out all words with letters that turned gray in your previous guesses, look for the consonants you found, and pay attention to the location of the “I” (or “I”s) in the word.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).