Today’s Wordle answer and hints (July 12)

I’m not afraid to admit I stumbled on today’s Worldle. It was tough, even by The New York Times’ standard. Before I give away the answer, I have a few hints and clues that might lead you in the right direction.

Today’s Wordle hints and clues (July 12)

Hint 1: Very soon.

Very soon. Hint 2: A noun.

A noun. Hint 3: The word begins with the letter “J.”

The word begins with the letter “J.” Hint 4: It was all over in a J____.

Today’s Wordle answer (No. 1,119, July 12)

Are you still struggling with today’s Wordle? I don’t blame you. The answer is JIFFY. Jiffy is an informal way of saying in a very short time or a moment. “I’ll be there in a jiffy.” The word can also describe a little envelope for posting valuable items—a jiffy bag. I personally rarely use this word. It’s more something my dad might say.

Today’s Wordle difficulty rating (July 12)

The New York Times said today’s Worldle took players an average of 5.8 out of six guesses to get the correct answer, which doesn’t surprise me. While it’s not a difficult word on the scale of things, I struggled to get the answer. I’d give it a four out of five on the difficulty rating.

Previous Wordle answers

It’s always worth knowing the previous Wordle answers, even if you weren’t around to guess them. They can even give you clues to tomorrow’s answer. Here are the last five answers:

CAMEO

GAUNT

BLARE

SHAPE

CANON

How to play more word games after solving today’s Wordle

After solving today’s Worldle, why not check out other word games? The New York Times, LA Times, and Washington Post have crosswords, and then there’s always Strands and Spelling Bee. You can never get enough word games.

