Contexto 598 answer: May 8 hints

Contexto is one of the most nerdy word games out there. The game tasks you with finding the word of the day by showing how close other words you guess are to it. This is measured by analyzing thousands of texts to find similarities between words.

Recommended Videos

How to play Contexto

You play Contexto by typing any word into the text box first—anything that comes to mind. When you submit your guess, it will appear under the text box with a number next to it and a bar that can be red, yellow, or green. The lower the number of the word you guessed is, the more it’s related to today’s Contexto solution. The higher it is, the worse your guess is. That’s why if you make a good guess, shown by a low number and a green color bar, you should keep guessing similar words—for example, if “internet” is green, I would try “connection” or “computer.” Conversely, if it’s a high number and red, try something completely different. Using the same example, if “internet” was red, I would try something like “dog” or “eyes.”

Contexto 598 hints (May 8)

The solution to the May 8 puzzle, Contexto 598, is related to technology. While this word isn’t in the top 15 of the game, it should give you a nice starting point to explore the theme further. I recommend making broad guesses instead of being specific since that’s usually how Contexto solutions work.

A more specific hint you can get is trying “statistical,” ranked 19th on the word list. What kind of technology resource is used to drive statistics?

An amazing hint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get closer to today’s Contexto solution if you guess “base,” which ranks 10th. “Use” fits the seventh spot, so you know the final word is about something in technology that drives statistics, can be placed in a base, likely virtual, and we can use it.

You’re getting close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contexto 598 answer (May 8)

The solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Today’s solution to Contexto 598 is “DATA.” You can get close to this answer if you guess “database,” “information,” and “analysis.”

Past Contexto answers

Here are the answers to recent Contexto puzzles. You can use the game settings to replay them if you want.

Contexto 597: AGREEMENT

Contexto 596: CONNECTION

Contexto 595: BREATH

Contexto 594: KNOWLEDGE

Contexto 593: HERD

Contexto 592: LEAGUE

If you enjoy word games, you can also check out some of our other articles on Wordle or Strands.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more