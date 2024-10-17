Today’s Wordle answer and hints (October 17)

I’m not afraid to admit I stumbled on today’s Worldle. It was tough, even by The New York Times’ standard. Before I give away the answer, I have a few hints and clues that might lead you in the right direction.
Today’s Wordle hints and clues (October 17)
- Hint 1: To reduce something by half or divide something into two equal pieces.
- Hint 2: A verb.
- Hint 3: The word begins with the letter “H.”
- Hint 4: The work force has been h____ in two years.
Today’s Wordle answer (No. 1,216, October 17)
Are you still struggling with today’s Wordle? I don’t blame you. The answer is HALVE. Halve is a verb that means to divide into two parts of equal or roughly equal size. “If using onion, peel, halve and cut each half in thirds for thick wedges.” The word can also means to fit (crossing timbers) together by cutting out half the thickness of each.
Today’s Wordle difficulty rating (October 17)
The New York Times said today’s Worldle took players an average of 5.8 out of six guesses to get the correct answer, which doesn’t surprise me. While it’s not a difficult word on the scale of things, I struggled to get the answer. I’d give it a four out of five on the difficulty rating.
Previous Wordle answers
It’s always worth knowing the previous Wordle answers, even if you weren’t around to guess them. They can even give you clues to tomorrow’s answer. Here are the last five answers:
- GRANT
- CORER
- GAMUT
- PRONE
- STAIN
How to play more word games after solving today’s Wordle
After solving today’s Worldle, why not check out other word games? The New York Times, LA Times, and Washington Post have crosswords, and then there’s always Strands and Spelling Bee. You can never get enough word games.
Published: Oct 17, 2024 03:20 am