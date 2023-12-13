Connections: Dec. 13 hints

Whether you need a nod in the right direction or the actual answers, we can help.

Trying to find the connections in a game of Connections might get tricky, depending on how much the categories of a certain day differ from our vocabulary. If you need a nod in the right direction to figure out the answers, you have come to the right place.

The New York Times launched Connections in mid-2023, and the game has quickly gained popularity as a daily activity. Each day, the game presents sixteen different words in a 4×4 grid. Your goal is to find the eponymous connections between them. They are split into four categories, but you don’t know which categories these are when you start playing; you must look at all the words and try to deduce yourself.

To guess, simply select the four words you think are grouped together and click the Submit button. Doing so, you get feedback from the game on whether it was a correct guess or it cost you a “life.” You have a maximum of three mistakes to make each day, and making a fourth mistake means you lose.

With a correct guess, the selected words are removed from the “pool” and grouped together to reveal the name of their category. The four categories are color-coded in yellow, green, blue, and purple, where yellow is traditionally the most straightforward and purple is the trickiest.

Keep reading to find a few hints, the categories, and the answers for today’s Connections. Each of them is split in a different section, so as to not spoil the answers unintentionally.

Hints for today’s Connections (Dec. 13)

A few hints for today’s categories of Connections (#185) are:

🟨 Yellow group: these are different areas of the field for a certain sport

these are different areas of the field for a certain sport 🟩 Green group: the title of this group is between quotation marks

the title of this group is between quotation marks 🟦 Blue group: words you should avoid near your grandparents

words you should avoid near your grandparents 🟪 Purple group: these words should rhyme, but they don’t

We don’t want to make it too simple or obvious at first for those who only need a nod in the right direction. But if those still don’t ring a bell, you might need the actual names of each category.

That is where the next section comes in. Keep reading to learn more.

Today’s Connections categories (Dec. 13)

The categories that connect today’s words in Connections (#185) are:

🟨 Yellow group: golf course parts

golf course parts 🟩 Green group: “I give!”

“I give!” 🟦 Blue group: indecent

indecent 🟪 Purple group: “-ough” words that don’t rhyme

Knowing the categories might give away most or all the answers, but we know that sometimes it can still be tricky to figure out which ones go where.

If you’re still unsure and don’t have any more room for mistakes, check out the actual answers for each category below.

Today’s Connections answers (Dec. 13)

The answers to today’s Connections puzzle (#185) are: