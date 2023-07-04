Beat Rule 18 of the Password Game: Atomic numbers that add to 200

Back to high school chemistry we go.

A screenshot of a browser game with a text box for entry, and a red rule box explaining a rule in The Password Game.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Password Game by Neal.Fun has taken the world by storm. Many sympathize with the difficulty of creating a new password for a website with an absurd number of rules all designed to make your password more secure. This game sees the player do the same, with many of the same rules you’d normally see, such as needing a capital letter or a numeral.

Then, later on, the game gets more difficult; you’ll be asked to add algebraic chess notation and will be tested on your geography knowledge.

Rule 12 sees you add a two-letter symbol from the periodic table, which is revisited in Rule 18 by asking for the atomic numbers to equal 200. But what is an atomic number, and how can you make them equal an exact number?

How to beat Rule 18 of The Password Game

To satisfy Rule 18, any elements from the periodic table will have their atomic numbers added together, with the total needed to equal 200. Each element on the periodic table has an atomic number, and you’ll likely already have a few in your password already—some intentionally, some by accident.

A screenshot of The Password Game, listing a particular rule in red while a password sits incomplete in a text entry box.
Whether you meant to or not, you might have a few elements already loaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my puzzle above, the elements V, Zn, and N were highlighted—but the only atomic element I actually entered was Zn to satisfy Rule 12. You may find this happens to you as well, whether it be due to needing a Roman numeral or because of a random element appearing in your captcha.

Fortunately, depending on how many atomic elements you’ve included, you may be one character away from resolving Rule 18. Below we’ve included a table with a list of all atomic numbers for each element—simply add together the atomic numbers from your current elements, then find the symbol that matches the difference and add it in.

If you find you are over the limit, keep in mind most of the rules aren’t case-sensitive whereas atomic elements are. Simply dropping to lowercase for the element will remove it from the overall count to 200, which may free you up to add another symbol.

Note: future rules may see you inadvertently add another atomic element, so return to this list to check for any changes you’ll need to make.

Atomic number list for The Password Game

SymbolAtomic Number
HOne
HeTwo
LiThree
BeFour
BFive
CSix
NSeven
OEight
FNine
Ne10
Na11
Mg12
Al13
Si14
P15
S16
Cl17
Ar18
K19
Ca20
Sc21
Ti22
V23
Cr24
Mn25
Fe26
Co27
Ni28
Cu29
Zn30
Ga31
Ge32
As33
Se34
Br35
Kr36
Rb37
Sr38
Y39
Zr40
Nb41
Mo42
Tc43
Ru44
Rh45
Pd46
Ag47
Cd48
In49
Sn50
Sb51
Te52
I53
Xe54
Cs55
Ba56
La57
Ce58
Pr59
Nd60
Pm61
Sm62
Eu63
Gd64
Tb65
Dy66
Ho67
Er68
Tm69
Yb70
Lu71
Hf72
Ta73
W74
Re75
Os76
Ir77
Pt78
Au79
Hg80
Tl81
Pb82
Bi83
Po84
At85
Rn86
Fr87
Ra88
Ac89
Th90
Pa91
U92
Np93
Pu94
Am95
Cm96
Bk97
Cf98
Es99
Fm100
Md101
No102
Lr103
Rf104
Db105
Sg106
Bh107
Hs108
Mt109
Sd110
Rg111
Uub112
Uuq114

