Beat Rule 18 of the Password Game: Atomic numbers that add to 200

The Password Game by Neal.Fun has taken the world by storm. Many sympathize with the difficulty of creating a new password for a website with an absurd number of rules all designed to make your password more secure. This game sees the player do the same, with many of the same rules you’d normally see, such as needing a capital letter or a numeral.

Then, later on, the game gets more difficult; you’ll be asked to add algebraic chess notation and will be tested on your geography knowledge.

Rule 12 sees you add a two-letter symbol from the periodic table, which is revisited in Rule 18 by asking for the atomic numbers to equal 200. But what is an atomic number, and how can you make them equal an exact number?

How to beat Rule 18 of The Password Game

To satisfy Rule 18, any elements from the periodic table will have their atomic numbers added together, with the total needed to equal 200. Each element on the periodic table has an atomic number, and you’ll likely already have a few in your password already—some intentionally, some by accident.

Whether you meant to or not, you might have a few elements already loaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my puzzle above, the elements V, Zn, and N were highlighted—but the only atomic element I actually entered was Zn to satisfy Rule 12. You may find this happens to you as well, whether it be due to needing a Roman numeral or because of a random element appearing in your captcha.

Fortunately, depending on how many atomic elements you’ve included, you may be one character away from resolving Rule 18. Below we’ve included a table with a list of all atomic numbers for each element—simply add together the atomic numbers from your current elements, then find the symbol that matches the difference and add it in.

Related: All moon phases & their emojis for The Password Game

If you find you are over the limit, keep in mind most of the rules aren’t case-sensitive whereas atomic elements are. Simply dropping to lowercase for the element will remove it from the overall count to 200, which may free you up to add another symbol.

Note: future rules may see you inadvertently add another atomic element, so return to this list to check for any changes you’ll need to make.

Atomic number list for The Password Game

Symbol Atomic Number H One He Two Li Three Be Four B Five C Six N Seven O Eight F Nine Ne 10 Na 11 Mg 12 Al 13 Si 14 P 15 S 16 Cl 17 Ar 18 K 19 Ca 20 Sc 21 Ti 22 V 23 Cr 24 Mn 25 Fe 26 Co 27 Ni 28 Cu 29 Zn 30 Ga 31 Ge 32 As 33 Se 34 Br 35 Kr 36 Rb 37 Sr 38 Y 39 Zr 40 Nb 41 Mo 42 Tc 43 Ru 44 Rh 45 Pd 46 Ag 47 Cd 48 In 49 Sn 50 Sb 51 Te 52 I 53 Xe 54 Cs 55 Ba 56 La 57 Ce 58 Pr 59 Nd 60 Pm 61 Sm 62 Eu 63 Gd 64 Tb 65 Dy 66 Ho 67 Er 68 Tm 69 Yb 70 Lu 71 Hf 72 Ta 73 W 74 Re 75 Os 76 Ir 77 Pt 78 Au 79 Hg 80 Tl 81 Pb 82 Bi 83 Po 84 At 85 Rn 86 Fr 87 Ra 88 Ac 89 Th 90 Pa 91 U 92 Np 93 Pu 94 Am 95 Cm 96 Bk 97 Cf 98 Es 99 Fm 100 Md 101 No 102 Lr 103 Rf 104 Db 105 Sg 106 Bh 107 Hs 108 Mt 109 Sd 110 Rg 111 Uub 112 Uuq 114

About the author