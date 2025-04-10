What’s the point of church? – NYT Mini Crossword answer (April 10)

What’s the point of church? I can’t say I’m a fan, but I get the appeal. It can unite people, offering a community to those who need one. But I’m an atheist, so what do I know? Well, I at least know the answer to today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
What’s the point of church? – NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 2: Rhymes with squire.
- Hint 3: Literally, what’s the point called?
- Hint 4: The top of the church.
What’s the point of church? – NYT Mini Crossword answer
Got it yet? The answer to seven across in the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword is “SPIRE.”
I was getting all philosophical for a minute before realizing I had the wrong end of the stick. The NYT is cheeky sometimes, and that’s certainly the case with this crossword clue. A spire is literally the top of a church. It’s the pointed pyramidal roof at the very top of the building.
I struggled with this clue but got there in the end. Again, I’m not religious and don’t see the point of church. But each to their own. I’m not here to judge—I’m just here to help you with the crossword. Don’t shoot the messenger. Please, in the name of Christ. I beg you.
All April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Need some help with the rest of the April 10 NYT Mini Crossword clues? We have all the answers.
Across
- 1A Smoke tendrils — WISPS
- 6A Undo, as “I do’s” — ANNUL
- 7A What’s the point of church? — SPIRE
- 8A Adorable flab — PUDGE
- 9A Like some prices and precipices — STEEP
Down
- 1D Apple orchard pests — WASPS
- 2D Two cents, so to speak — INPUT
- 3D Like a sarcastic dig — SNIDE
- 4D Get rid of — PURGE
- 5D Succumb to a lullaby — SLEEP
Published: Apr 10, 2025 08:42 am