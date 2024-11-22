‘African mammal with striped legs’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you aware of the African animal often known as the unicorn? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “African mammal with striped legs,” tests your wildlife knowledge to find an elusive animal that hides in dense rainforests using its stripes.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenges your brainpower to its maximum, you can use our hints and answers and breeze through the puzzle.

“African mammal with striped legs” NYT Nov. 22 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It has a big tongue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a herbivore animal that looks like a mix of a giraffe and a zebra.

The five-letter solution is also known as the “African Unicorn,” due to its unique appearance. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “O.”

Hint 4: The solution is native to the dense rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is also featured on its currency and official emblems.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Nov. 22 New York Times Mini Crossword is “OKAPI.” The okapi has a unique look with a body resembling a giraffe and its legs are marked with zebra-like black-and-white stripes, which fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The okapi is the only living relative of the giraffe. It shares a similar anatomy, like a long, prehensile tongue used to strip leaves from trees. The okapi’s tongue can grow up to 12 to 14 inches long, allowing it to clean its eyelids and ears.

‘African mammal with striped legs’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Okapi is one of the rarest animals in the world and an endangered species in Africa. While solving today’s NYT crossword clue, I thought zebra would be a no-brainer fit because of the five-letter answer, but it turned out to be a completely different animal.

I didn’t know much about okapi, but if you’re good with exotic animals and know the fauna of the African forests, you might get it in a few tries. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 22) answers

Across

1A Icelandic singer with 16 Grammy nominations — BJORK

6A Batman's sidekick — ROBIN

7A African mammal with striped legs — OKAPI

8A Awkward response to hear when you introduce yourself to someone — WEMET

9A Competed in a 5K — RAN

Down

1D Body part that can be furrowed — BROW

2D Batman's archnemesis — JOKER

3D President who used Keegan-Michael Key as his "anger translator" at the White House Correspondents' Dinner — OBAMA

4D Turn red, as a chili pepper — RIPEN

5D Make a scarf — KNIT

