Rule 5 of the password game, that all digits in the password must add up to 25.
How to beat Rule 5 of The Password Game – The digits in your password must add up to 25

Kacee Fay
|

Published: Mar 21, 2025 08:05 am

One of the trickiest rules you’ll encounter during The Password Game is Rule 5, which requires all digits in your password to add up to 25. The concept is simple, but executing it is a lot tougher than you might expect.

This can be a frustrating rule to get stuck on and one that continuously blocks your progress throughout the entire game if you don’t fully understand it. If you’re struggling with this one, here’s how to beat Rule 5 of The Password Game by making sure the digits in your password add up to 25.

How to solve Rule 5 in The Password Game

Rule 5 solved in the password game.
You have to modify your answer over time for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Rule 5 in The Password Game, all numbers present in your password must add up to 25. No more and no less is allowed at any point, so a key part of this rule is that you must change your password over time as you navigate through additional rules that integrate new factors related to numbers.

This rule works because it adds up all of the numbers you have listed. It doesn’t matter where the numbers are in the password, so they can all be right next to each other or scattered throughout it. Regardless, all numbers that are present are added together. You can also choose any combination of numbers you like to reach 25. For example:

  • 15694 – 1+5+6+9+4=25
  • 55555 – 5+5+5+5+5=25
  • 997 – 9+9+7=25

All of the previously listed combinations work for this password, but those like “1015” or “9106” won’t give you the necessary end result of 25. You can only use single-digit numbers here since double-digit numbers aren’t recognized and are instead calculated individually. Outside of this, though, any arrangement of numbers works for this rule as long as they can be combined to add up to precisely 25.

Best digits that add up to 25 for Rule 5 of The Password Game

The best digits to reach 25 in The Password Game generally vary in each round depending on what you use for all other rules, but my go-to starter number is 997. It’s short, simple, and easy to keep track of over time or modify as needed as more rules are implemented. There are plenty of other options, though, so here’s a list of all the best combinations to try if you’re stuck.

  • 997
  • 55555
  • 9943
  • 9871
  • 44449

There are plenty of other tough rules you still need to navigate, so as you work on other ones like Rule 9, Rule 11, Rule 13Rule 14, and Rule 16, you’ll have to return to Rule 5 to modify your answer depending on what else you add to the password. Rule 10 is an especially annoying one to deal with since you have to include a specific CAPTCHA that always has at least one or two numbers that must be added. To modify your answer for Rule 5, it’s generally best to do simple subtraction and change your answer as little as possible to keep up with any changes you need to make.

After you finish The Password Game, you might consider trying some word games or creating all Infinite Craft recipes like Pokémon, Star Wars, and Minecraft.

