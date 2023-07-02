How to complete Rule 14 in The Password Game: Tips to find the secret country

The Password Game has taken the world by storm, with many rushing through the puzzle trying to solve it and create the ultimate password. You’ll be familiar with this game if you’ve ever needed to make a password: it’s gotta have five characters, a number, a symbol…and the country of a random Google Image?

Rule 14 in The Password Game opens up a small window with a randomly generated location on Earth. If you’re familiar with the popular Google Maps search game GeoGuessr, this one might be a simple task, but if you’re not so geographically inclined, you might need some help finding out the answer to this rule.

To complete Rule 14, you’ll need to find out where exactly that location is and add the country’s name to your password, but sometimes it’s easier said than done.

Here are some quick tips to help you find the secret country for Rule 14 of The Password Game.

Finding out the Rule 14 country in The Password Game: Tips and tricks

Find a street sign

If you’re lucky, your Google Maps location search will drop you on or near a road. Using the arrows in the bottom right of the window, “drive” yourself around nearby looking for street signs and city names that could give you clues as to which country you’re in.

Remember, you’ll only be needing the country name here, but knowing which city you’re in will make it very easy to look up and confirm.

Look for a phone number or website

.de, the website code for Germany, in this example. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is there a phone number somewhere in the image? Perhaps a store or advertising board is listing their website on a sign or vehicle? If you see a link to a website or a phone number somewhere, look for the country code.

Most numbers will include a country code before them, such as +1, meaning the United States. Finding a country code and looking up the value will almost assuredly get you the country you’re hunting for. Likewise for web links: check the link after the .com or .co at the end of the link and you’ll likely see a two-letter designation. Chances are it will refer to a specific country.

Popular landmarks and languages are key

Can’t see any signs or shops? Look for specific landmarks that might give away where you are in the world. This requires a little more geographical knowledge, but if you see a specific building or statue you recognize, a simple lookup will be all you’ll need.

If you can’t spot any particular landmarks but see signs, try and pick up on hints of your location via the language used. While this may not narrow your options down to one specific country, it will most certainly reduce the number of possibilities. Don’t forget, if you’re wrong, it won’t reset—just delete your wrong guess and try again.

If all else fails, refresh and try again

Did The Password Game drop you in the middle of nowhere and you really don’t have a clue? Copy your current password and refresh the window, then paste it back in. You’ll skip all the steps you’ve solved so far and Rule 14 will give you a new country to try and solve.

