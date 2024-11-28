‘Gridiron gains’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you love watching American football? I love watching it and it has some intense nerve-wreaking moments. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Gridiron gains,” tests your knowledge of the units of measurement that hold the most importance in sports.
‘Gridiron gains’ NYT Nov. 28 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is something you’d need 10 of these for a first down in football.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is not a part of the metric system.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “Y.”
- Hint 4: The solution is also a space for kids to play outside, often grassy.
It’s time to reveal the answer.
The answer to one down in the Nov. 28 New York Times Mini Crossword is “YARDS.” The gridiron is the design of American football fields, which resembles a grid with yard lines. The field is 100 yards long and players try to gain points by advancing the ball during play, which fits perfectly with the “gains” part of the clue.
The term gridiron comes from the early days of football when the field was marked with a grid of perpendicular lines, resembling a cooking gridiron.
‘Gridiron gains’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
If you’re a fan of watching American football and watch players go head-to-head to score touchdown points, you might already know the gridiron, which refers to the football field. Yards play a huge role in scoring and maintaining possession in the matches, so it becomes a natural answer.
However, outside the United States of America, football to you is soccer, so it should be pretty hard to guess the answer unless you know American football. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 28) answers
Across
- 1A Billion-dollar company whose name is an exclamation — YAHOO
- 6A Each of the letters in EGOT — AWARD
- 7A Party crasher, perhaps — RANDO
- 8A Certain eatery, or its patron — DINER
- 9A Polaris in Ursa Minor, e.g. — STAR
Down
- 1D Gridiron gains — YARDS
- 2D Look forward to — AWAIT
- 3D Barbera’s partner in animation — HANNA
- 4D Something placed with a server — ORDER
- 5D Bad thing to come out of a milk carton — ODOR
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
