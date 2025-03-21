How to beat Rule 9 of The Password Game – The Roman numerals in your password must multiply to 35

The Password Game from Neal.Fun is a clever puzzle that requires you to create the perfect password by adhering to an ever-growing set of bizarre rules. Rule 9 of this game seems easy at first, but it can quickly become a stumbling block as you try to complete the puzzle.

Rule 9 of The Password Game states that your password must contain Roman numerals that, when multiplied together, equal 35. However, since Roman numerals don’t typically follow standard mathematical rules, this requirement can be a bit tricky. If you’re struggling with this rule, here’s how to beat it.

How to solve Rule 9 of The Password Game

To solve this rule, you need to know the Roman numerals and their corresponding values first:

Roman numeral Numerical value I 1 V 5 X 10 L 50 C 100 D 500 M 1,000

Since you need numbers that multiply to 35, the key here is to identify its factors, which are five and seven (5 x 7 = 35). While there is a specific Roman numeral for five (V), there isn’t one for seven. In forming other numbers using this system, symbols are added together. In this case, seven is represented by VII, which combines V (5) and II (2).

Take note of where you put the symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This means that your password must include V and VII to satisfy Rule 9. However, you also need to consider Rule 7, which requires your password to contain any Roman numeral. You need to adjust your password accordingly if you already used a different numeral for that rule.

Additionally, you must not use any capital letters that resemble Roman numerals, as they may interfere with later rules. While you proceed in completing your password, you will likely need to tweak it to adhere to more complex challenges, like Rule 18.

You can check out our full list of The Password Game rules for extra help. While Rule 9 might seem simple, tougher rules await—Rule 16, Rule 23, and Rule 24 are very tricky, so be sure to read our detailed guides for them.

