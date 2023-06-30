Every Password Game rule: Full list

The Password Game is an odd, new browser game that has quickly risen in popularity. Due to the sheer number of rules in the game, The Password Game is more of a test of patience than anything else.

If you have ever created a password on any website then you are already familiar with the basic rules of the game. Your selected password must meet a series of increasingly convoluted and confusing requirements. While there is actually an ending to this list of rules, few players will actually see it.

Whether looking ahead at your next odd password requirement or just curious about the game, this is all the rules in The Password Game.

How many rules are in The Password Game?

There are 35 total rules in The Password Game that you will need to meet in order to beat this odd browser game. Your password will likely start as something simple, meeting simple requirements such as being five characters long and including a number, but it will soon descend into utter madness.

Very few players have actually beaten The Password Game, so you shouldn’t feel bad if you can’t make it all the way.

The 35 rules in The Password Game begin simply, but slowly devolve into increasingly more difficult and frustrating requirements. Though at the start you’ll just be adding special characters and uppercase letters, you will soon after need to include things like algebraic notation and sacrifice letters for good.

Below are all the rules in The Password Game:

Rule One – Your password must be at least five characters

Rule Two – Your password must include a number

Rule Three – Your password must include an uppercase letter

Rule Four – Your password must include a special character

Rule Five – The digits in your password must add up to 25

Rule Six – Your password must include a month of the year

Rule Seven – Your password must include a roman numeral

Rule Eight – Your password must include one of our sponsors (Starbucks, Shell, or Pepsi)

Rule Nine – The roman numerals in your password must multiply to 35

Rule Ten – Your password must include this CAPTCHA

Rule 11 – Your password must include today’s Wordle answer

Rule 12 – Your password must include a two letter symbol for the periodic table

Rule 13 – Your password must include the current phase of the moon as an emoji

Rule 14 – Your password must include the name of this country (randomly generated)

Rule 15 – Your password must include a leap year

Rule 16 – Your password must include the best move in algebraic chess notation

Rule 17 – This is my chicken Paul. He hasn’t hatched yet, please put him in your password and keep him safe

Rule 18 – The elements in your password must have atomic numbers that add up to 200

Rule 19 – All the vowels in your password must be bolded

Rule 20 – Oh no! Your password is on fire. Quick, put it out

Rule 21 – Your password is not strong enough

Rule 22 – Your password must contain one of the following affirmations. I am loved, I am worthy, I am enough

Rule 23 – Paul has hatched! Please don’t forget to feed him. He eats three (worm emoji) every minute

Rule 24 – Your password must include the URL of _ minute and _ second long YouTube video (random video length)

Rule 25 – A sacrifice must be made. Pick two letters that you will no longer be able to use

Rule 26 – Your password must contain twice as many italic characters as bold

Rule 27 – At least 30 percent of your password must be in the Wingdings font

Rule 28 – Your password must include this color hex (random hex color)

Rule 29 – All roman numerals must be in Times New Roman

Rule 30 – The font size of every digit must be equal to its square

Rule 31 – Every instance of the same letter must have a different size font

Rule 32 – Your password must include the length of your password

Rule 33 – The length of your password must be a prime number

Rule 34 – Let’s skip this one (automatically checked off)

Rule 35 – Your password must include the current time

