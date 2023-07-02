The Password Game Rule 23: How to feed Paul

You'll be on the clock from here on out.

The Password Game is the newest word puzzle game hitting a web browser near you, with your task to build the safest password possible while abiding by the game’s rules.

From your standard letters, numbers, capitals, and symbols, to understanding chess notation and atomic numbers, your password is going to get a little out of control as you aim to satisfy every rule.

If you remember Rule 17, your new friend “Paul” was added to your password. Well, come Rule 23, Paul has hatched from his emoji egg—and he needs food quickly.

Here’s how to keep Paul from going hungry in The Password Game.

How to feed Paul for Rule 23 in The Password Game

Rule 23 sees your friend Paul hatch into a beautiful chicken, and as expected, will need to be fed. Failing to “feed” Paul will result in him dying, and you losing The Password Game.

Fortunately, the game gives you a hint as to how to keep Paul alive.

Paul needs three worms to stay alive, so similar to when you added Paul to the text box, copy and paste three worm emojis from the Rule 23 box into your password.

Every 20 seconds, Paul will “eat” a worm, removing one of the emojis. Failing to keep up with adding the worms back into your password will see Paul die, so be aware that while you complete your other tasks, stay on top of the worm count.

I attempted to outsmart The Password Game by copying and pasting a bunch of worms, thinking Paul can’t go hungry if there are 20 or so worms in my password. Alas, there was egg on my face just seconds later.

The game recognized there were more than three worms, with Paul only able to eat so many in one go. Thus he became “overfed” and died all the same, amusing me—until I realized I had to start all over again.

Stay on top of the worm count at all times, and the moment the last worm disappears, be sure to paste in another three to give yourself another minute. This will continue until you complete the entire puzzle, so don’t forget to replenish Paul’s food every minute.

