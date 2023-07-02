How to beat Rule 12 of the Password Game: All periodic table two-letter symbols

It's ok, I skipped chemistry too.

A screenshot of a browser window with The Password Game, with a red and green ruleset listed.
The Password Game is a new word puzzle that requires you to create the perfect password, abiding by all the rules of the game—from a capital letter and a symbol to elaborate algebraic equations and geographical analysis.

One such rule early in the game requires you to input a two-letter symbol from the periodic table of elements. Many players will be able to name a few two-letter symbols but some are better suited for the game than others.

Here is a full list of periodic table two-letter symbols for Rule 12 of The Password Game.

All two-letter symbols in the periodic table for The Password Game Rule 12

The table below lists all of the possible two-letter symbols from the periodic table of elements. Keep in mind some of your other rules may be broken by your selection, particularly Rule Nine which says all Roman numerals in your password must multiply to equal 35.

As such, seeing that some symbols contain Roman numerals, I recommend picking a two-letter element with consonants, like Al, Zn, Br, or Tb.

We’ve also included the atomic number for each symbol, which may help you solve Rule 18, which states that the combined atomic number of symbols in your password must equal 200.

SymbolAtomic Number
He2
Li3
Be4
Ne10
Na11
Mg12
Al13
Si14
Cl17
Ar18
Ca20
Sc21
Ti22
Cr24
Mn25
Fe26
Co27
Ni28
Cu29
Zn30
Ga31
Ge32
As33
Se34
Br35
Kr36
Rb37
Sr38
Zr40
Nb41
Mo42
Tc43
Ru44
Rh45
Pd46
Ag47
Cd48
In49
Sn50
Sb51
Te52
Xe54
Cs55
Ba56
La57
Ce58
Pr59
Nd60
Pm61
Sm62
Eu63
Gd64
Tb65
Dy66
Ho67
Er68
Tm69
Yb70
Lu71
Hf72
Ta73
Re75
Os76
Ir77
Pt78
Au79
Hg80
Tl81
Pb82
Bi83
Po84
At85
Rn86
Fr87
Ra88
Ac89
Th90
Pa91
Np93
Pu94
Am95
Cm96
Bk97
Cf98
Es99
Fm100
Md101
No102
Lr103
Rf104
Db105
Sg106
Bh107
Hs108
Mt109
Sd110
Rg111

