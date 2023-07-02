How to beat Rule 12 of the Password Game: All periodic table two-letter symbols

The Password Game is a new word puzzle that requires you to create the perfect password, abiding by all the rules of the game—from a capital letter and a symbol to elaborate algebraic equations and geographical analysis.

One such rule early in the game requires you to input a two-letter symbol from the periodic table of elements. Many players will be able to name a few two-letter symbols but some are better suited for the game than others.

Here is a full list of periodic table two-letter symbols for Rule 12 of The Password Game.

All two-letter symbols in the periodic table for The Password Game Rule 12

The table below lists all of the possible two-letter symbols from the periodic table of elements. Keep in mind some of your other rules may be broken by your selection, particularly Rule Nine which says all Roman numerals in your password must multiply to equal 35.

As such, seeing that some symbols contain Roman numerals, I recommend picking a two-letter element with consonants, like Al, Zn, Br, or Tb.

We’ve also included the atomic number for each symbol, which may help you solve Rule 18, which states that the combined atomic number of symbols in your password must equal 200.

Symbol Atomic Number He 2 Li 3 Be 4 Ne 10 Na 11 Mg 12 Al 13 Si 14 Cl 17 Ar 18 Ca 20 Sc 21 Ti 22 Cr 24 Mn 25 Fe 26 Co 27 Ni 28 Cu 29 Zn 30 Ga 31 Ge 32 As 33 Se 34 Br 35 Kr 36 Rb 37 Sr 38 Zr 40 Nb 41 Mo 42 Tc 43 Ru 44 Rh 45 Pd 46 Ag 47 Cd 48 In 49 Sn 50 Sb 51 Te 52 Xe 54 Cs 55 Ba 56 La 57 Ce 58 Pr 59 Nd 60 Pm 61 Sm 62 Eu 63 Gd 64 Tb 65 Dy 66 Ho 67 Er 68 Tm 69 Yb 70 Lu 71 Hf 72 Ta 73 Re 75 Os 76 Ir 77 Pt 78 Au 79 Hg 80 Tl 81 Pb 82 Bi 83 Po 84 At 85 Rn 86 Fr 87 Ra 88 Ac 89 Th 90 Pa 91 Np 93 Pu 94 Am 95 Cm 96 Bk 97 Cf 98 Es 99 Fm 100 Md 101 No 102 Lr 103 Rf 104 Db 105 Sg 106 Bh 107 Hs 108 Mt 109 Sd 110 Rg 111

