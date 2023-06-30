How to Beat Rule 15 of the Password Game: Understanding leap years

The Password Game is a strange word game that requires you to make an evolving, increasingly complex password. Rule 15 requires you to include a leap year in your password, though not everyone may know what exactly this means.

While at the start of The Password Game you are simply capitalizing letters and adding unique characters, you will soon need to consult lunar calendars and research atomic numbers. Rule 15 includes another oddly specific restriction to your password, which is likely already messy by this point.

If you are trying to add a leap year to your password in The Password Game, here is what you need to do.

Leap years you can use for The Password Game

Leap years are years that contain an additional day, Feb. 29. Leap years occur every four years, so in order to pass Rule 15, all you need to do is include any number divisible by four. For example, you could simply put 4 for 4 A.D. or 2024, as both are leap years.

2024 is just one of the many, many options you have | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you have made it this far, you may have already completed Rule 15 without even knowing it. In my latest run, I added the number 40 as part of the CAPTCHA inclusion in Rule 10, which doubles as a leap year. Whenever Rule 15 came around, it was automatically checked off. If you haven’t inadvertently passed Rule 15 already, do not worry as this is a fairly easy requirement to pass.

Related: Every Password Game rule: Full list

After you beat Rule 15 in The Password Game, you are almost halfway done. Be warned however, as some of the most confusing and difficult rules are still ahead of you. The Password Game is a game of patience more than anything else, as unless you are already well versed with algebraic chess notation, you will likely need to look up more information to pass the next several rules.

About the author