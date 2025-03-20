How to beat Rule 11 of The Password Game – Your password must include today’s Wordle answer

Fulfilling all the requirements to create the right password is no easy task in The Password Game. There are 35 rules you must meet to finish it, and Rule 11 is one of the many rules that may stump you.

This rule can be tricky to solve because it essentially asks you to solve another puzzle before progressing further in this one. The solution also changes constantly, making it difficult to keep up with. If this one is giving you trouble, here’s how to beat Rule 11 of The Password Game.

How to solve Rule 11 in The Password Game

One step closer to creating the perfect password. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must input the daily Wordle solution to solve Rule 11 in The Password Game. The answer you need here is always a five-letter word that changes on a daily basis, so you cannot use the same solution each time you tackle the puzzle since it changes every day.

For most other rules, you can choose from various options to fulfill the requirements or change your answer to make other rules fit. Rule 11 is a lot more rigid, though, since there is only one possible answer each day. You can’t change or modify it in any way, or the rule won’t be satisfied, so no matter what other rules ask, you must keep the Wordle solution in your password.

How to include today’s Wordle answer for Rule 11 in The Password Game

To include today’s Wordle answer for Rule 11 in The Password Game, you need to uncover the daily Wordle solution. The best and most interesting way is to solve the Wordle yourself.

If you’re unfamiliar with Wordle, the objective is pretty simple. All you need to do is guess the right five-letter word in as few guesses as possible. You only have up to six tries to get it right, so you may need some Wordle tips to get it done.

Once you have the Wordle solution, add it to your password to check off Rule 11. For example, on March 20, 2025, the daily Wordle solution was BASTE. So, when completing The Password Game on the same day, I included the word BASTE to finish Rule 11 and progress.

Solve the daily Wordle to figure out what word you need to include in your password. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If I had been working on this puzzle on March 1, I would’ve needed to use the word HOVER instead. On whichever day you’re trying to solve this, the word you need is different since it changes daily and can be any five-letter word. Examples of other past Wordle answers include SPARK, LASSO, PIECE, CHASE, BACON, HARSH, and OPERA.

There have already been over 1,000 Wordles so far, and there’s no end in sight for this puzzle, so there are plenty of possible words you may need to add to your password for this puzzle, depending on the day you’re working on it. Just solve the Wordle, type the word you found into The Password Game box, and get going on the next step to progress.

With Rule 11 out of the way, you’re one step closer to finishing The Password Game. There are still plenty of tricky rules left to tackle, though, like Rule 13, Rule 14, Rule 16, and Rule 18. If you’re looking for another puzzle to try next, consider attempting some word games or creating all Infinite Craft recipes next.

