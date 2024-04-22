If you’re stuck on today’s Wordle puzzle, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Our Wordle Helper tool can help you narrow down your five-letter word guesses based on what you’ve already figured out and eliminated from contention.

If you’re having trouble with Wordle, feel free to plug in all of the information you’ve gained into the relevant boxes below, and the tool will spit out recommended guesses for you to work with.

Whether you’re starting from the beginning and are plugging in your opening guess, or are one wrong turn away from losing a streak on step six, you can take all of your context clues and throw them into our solver.

Wordle Helper tool: How to solve the Wordle with our program

Everything you need to solve the Wordle puzzle can be found in our Wordle Helper tool below. This tool will allow you to plug in all of the letters that you know are in the right spot, or misplaced somewhere else in the puzzle. Plus, a section is also available for letters you know have been eliminated. Below the tool, you can find a more complete walkthrough of the helper in use.

Wordle Helper tool example in use

For example, my opening guess today was “Cream,” and the “R,” “E,” and “A” in the middle were correct, but misplaced, while the “C” and the “M” at the end weren’t involved in the word at all. I threw REA into the midsection of the misplaced letters portion of our Wordle solver and CM into the wrong letters area. From there, my choices were narrowed down, mostly towards words that started with the letter R.

I don’t know if I’d be here if not for the Wordle Helper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I took our solver’s suggestion and guessed “Raged” next, which gave me the A and the E in the correct spots, but the R was still misplaced, while the G and the D I added into the mix were incorrect altogether. With that in mind, I updated the solver tool accordingly, and the next guess that the tool recommended to me was “Payer.”

That guess kind of paid off, as the R was moved to the correct spot at the back of the word, while P and Y were eliminated. Down to just three guesses, I then set my sights on “Water,” but it wasn’t meant to be, eliminating W and T. “Saber” was our tool’s next-best guess, and it yielded a misplaced “S,” which I then figured must go in the middle of the word.

That left me with four choices: “Baser,” “Easer,” “Laser,” and “Raser.” I picked the most common of those four words, Laser, which ended up being the solution to the puzzle.

The tool helped me reach the end of the puzzle by the sixth guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that our Wordle solver is not guaranteed to solve the puzzle for you, only point you in the right direction when it comes to making the best educated guess. In my situation, I still had to pick between four eligible words in the dictionary (which doesn’t always line up with the Wordle dictionary, for what it’s worth).

