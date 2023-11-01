What is the average score on Wordle?

Wordle is still a global phenomenon in 2023 and many players boot up the puzzle as a part of their daily routine. If you’re a part of that crowd, then you might be curious how your average score stacks up to the rest of the world.

You can calculate your average score by going to the stats section of Wordle (the graph icon) and tallying how many total guesses it has taken you to win or lose all of your games played. There is also an easy Wordle Score Calculator that does all of the work for you. Once you determine your average score, you can check out the guide below to see exactly how you compare to the rest of the world’s average score.

Average Wordle score across the world

Good news and bad news. Image via New York Times

Unfortunately, there is no official source dedicated to figuring out or tracking the average Wordle score amongst everyone who has ever played the puzzle. Instead, we have third-party websites that analyze data to determine what countries and cities are the best and worst at Wordle when it comes to average guesses per game.

The best site I could find dedicated to this endeavor is Word.Tips, and they have put together some findings that determine how many average guesses it takes every country and city to get the Wordle correct. The site claims to use the Twitter API to filter through hundreds of thousands of tweets to source its data.

Below, I have listed some of the website’s key findings so you can see how you stack up to the best.

The best U.S. state at Wordle is North Dakota, with an average score of 3.65 guesses

The best U.S. city at Wordle is St. Paul, Minnesota, with an average score of 3.51 guesses

Outside of the U.S., the best global city is Canberra, Australia, which boasts an average score of 3.58 guesses. This is followed by Jerusalem, Israel, Malmö, Sweden, and Durban, South Africa

Across the globe, the best overall country at Wordle is Sweden, boasting an average score of 3.72 guesses.

The key takeaway from these findings is it appears an average of roughly 3.6 guesses is considered the sweet spot for getting a Wordle puzzle correct. Anything better than 3.6 guesses is above average while a guess total over 3.6 is below average.

Perhaps in the future, the New York Times or another source will come up with a definitive way to track the average Wordle score. For now, though, this is the only data we have available.