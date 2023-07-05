How to Crack Password Game’s Rule 24: Narrowing down YouTube results

Making a password isn’t as easy as throwing a number and an exclamation mark in The Password Game, which will test your geography and chess abilities, have you return to the classroom to relearn your periodic table of elements, and look after Paul, your new password pal.

There are so many rules for you to abide by when playing The Password Game, and the challenge really ramps up when you reach Rule 24. This rule will have you scouring YouTube with an exact length—but you can’t simply minimize while you search.

How to solve Rule 24 in The Password Game

Rule 24 in The Password Game requires a YouTube link to a video of an exact length. This is not a preset link, either, so we can’t give you one video that solves the puzzle for you, as your Rule 24 will almost assuredly ask for a video of a different length.

But, there’s no way to search YouTube by exact length. The closest you’ll come to is the duration option under filters, which definitely won’t narrow the selection by much.

The duration option only narrows your search results slightly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our suggestion is to enter the exact search parameter in the search box, then select the duration filter that matches your video length. While it won’t narrow your search options by much, ruling out a huge chunk of videos is at least a start.

For example, if your video length requirement is for a nine-minute and 16-second video, type in “9:16 video” into YouTube’s search, then select the “4-20 minutes” duration filter.

Occasionally, the first video will be what you’re after. But if not, here’s a method that worked for me. Scroll to the very bottom of the page and the next set of videos will load. Do this continually, and you’ll have a large selection of videos to search through.

In this case, I found an 8:41 video in just a few scrolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, use your Find tool in your browser—most use Ctrl+F as the keybind—and enter the exact duration of your video in the search box.

Try and use a generic search term in your YouTube search to list as many results as possible, thus giving you a higher chance of hitting your exact length. Then, you’ll just have to copy and paste the video’s link into your password.

Remember, you’ll have a very important task to do during your search: Rule 23 states Paul can’t be allowed to go hungry. Every 20 seconds Paul will eat a worm you added, so keep on top of those worms while searching.

Entering my link worked, but it broke a few rules along the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your link is in and Rule 24 is satisfied, you’ll highly likely realize a number of older rules were broken, specifically Rule 18. It might be best to revisit these rules and adjust as necessary. If you can’t find solutions to older rules after posting your YouTube link, it might be best to try and look for another video.

