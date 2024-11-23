‘Chinese steamed bun’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever had a puffy white bun from the bamboo steamers? I have, and they always make my mouth water. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Chinese steamed bun,” tests your knowledge of Chinese cuisine and challenges you to find a soft steamed bun filled with delicious fillings.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues stump you, make sure to use our hints and answers to breeze through the word puzzle without a problem.

‘Chinese steamed bun’ NYT Nov. 23 Mini Crossword hints and answer

They can either be your snack or a main course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a bun that you’d pair with dumplings at dim sum.

The answer is a bun that you’d pair with dumplings at dim sum. Hint 2: The three-letter solution is a round Chinese treat, which sounds like taking a “bow.”

The three-letter solution is a round Chinese treat, which sounds like taking a “bow.” Hint 3: It starts with the letter “B.”

It starts with the letter “B.” Hint 4: The solution is also the title of a 2018 Disney Pixar film about a metaphorical loving relationship between a mother and food.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to six down in the Nov. 23 New York Times Mini Crossword is “BAO.” it is short for Baozi, a type of steamed bun from Chinese cuisine, which fits perfectly with the clue. The Pre-made bao is a staple in many Asian households, often found in the freezer aisle for quick steaming at home.

DID YOU KNOW? Zhuge Liang, a Chinese military strategist from the Three Kingdoms period, invented the Baozi. According to the Legends, he created buns shaped like human heads to appease a river spirit without sacrificing his soldiers to cross the water body.

‘Chinese steamed bun’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I love consuming Chinese cuisine so the steamed buns led to the Baozi, which is a popular street food and comes with various fillings like savory ingredients like pork, beef, or vegetables. It is popularly known as the Bao, and it is also the name of a famous Pixar film called Bao.

If you haven’t watched that film or have experience in having international dishes, it could be a hard clue for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 23) answers

Across

1A Word after Gingerbread or Muffin — MAN

Word after Gingerbread or Muffin 4A Used a U-Haul, say — MOVED

Used a U-Haul, say 6A Cover in gemstones, as a princess costume — BEJEWEL

Cover in gemstones, as a princess costume 8A Journalist Shapiro — ARI

Journalist Shapiro 9A Helpful blackjack card — ACE

Helpful blackjack card 10A Approximate shape of this puzzle’s grid (if you squint) — OCTAGON

Approximate shape of this puzzle’s grid (if you squint) 12A Sweet, sticky stuff — HONEY

Sweet, sticky stuff 13A Home with a trough of slop — STY

Down

1D Summery cocktails with muddled mint — MOJITOS

Summery cocktails with muddled mint 2D Vermont or Ventnor in Monopoly: Abbr. — AVE

Vermont or Ventnor in Monopoly: Abbr. 3D Like a shop that sells crystals and incense, you might say — NEWAGEY

Like a shop that sells crystals and incense, you might say 4D Concert tees and CDs — MERCH

Concert tees and CDs 5D Wooden duck, e.g. — DECOY

Wooden duck, e.g. 6D Chinese steamed bun — BAO

Chinese steamed bun 7D Goodman who was a longtime judge on “Dancing With the Stars” — LEN

Goodman who was a longtime judge on “Dancing With the Stars” 11D Critter in a farm that’s kept on a shelf — ANT

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are testing your skills, you can turn toward the LA Times and Washington Post to push your brain muscles further. However, you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee for a fun challenge and increase your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy