Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing part of a dictionary entry clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got the hints to solve the “Part of a dictionary entry” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 24, 2024 09:58 am

Do you have a penchant for learning new words and improving your vocabulary using the dictionary? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Part of a dictionary entry,” tests your knowledge of dictionaries and asks you to find a word that you’d see under the word definitions.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling with today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the word game.

‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Nov. 24 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the part of a dictionary entry clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Dictionary essential. Image by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something that you would find in conversations talking about grammar rules and style guides.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution refers to how something is applied in language.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “U.”
  • Hint 4: The solution helps you understand the meaning of the word using a sentence.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Nov. 24 New York Times Mini Crossword is “USAGE.” It is an important part of the many dictionary entries that help users understand not just what a word means but how and when to use it effectively.

DID YOU KNOW?

The first-ever dictionary of the English language is often attributed to Robert Cawdrey’s A Table Alphabeticall, published in 1604. It contained less than 3,000 words.

‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

A dictionary has multiple entries such as definitions, pronunciations, or etymology, and usage is one of them. While solving the NYT Crossword, the answer definitely crossed my mind as one of the entries that I always read while looking up a word’s meaning, and I thought it was deceptively simple. It is simple, but that’s what makes it hard to solve.

If you have never used a physical dictionary in your life or paid attention to the various entries, then you might find the clue hard to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 24) answers

Across

  • 1A Setting for the Emmy-winning series “Shogun” — JAPAN
  • 6A Part of a dictionary entry — USAGE
  • 7A “Got it!,” on a walkie-talkie — ROGER
  • 8A How staticky hair stands — ON END
  • 9A Takes a break — RESTS

Down

  • 1D One of 12 in a courtroom — JUROR
  • 2D In unison — AS ONE
  • 3D Things dog-eared in a beloved book — PAGES
  • 4D F.B.I. worker — AGENT
  • 5D Colorful candy with a Gummy Clusters variety — NERDS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough challenge, you can turn toward the LA Times and Washington Post to help you improve your puzzle-solving skills. You can give a shot at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube