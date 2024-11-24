‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you have a penchant for learning new words and improving your vocabulary using the dictionary? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Part of a dictionary entry,” tests your knowledge of dictionaries and asks you to find a word that you’d see under the word definitions.

If you’re struggling with today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the word game.

‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Nov. 24 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Dictionary essential. Image by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something that you would find in conversations talking about grammar rules and style guides.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution refers to how something is applied in language.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "U."

Hint 4: The solution helps you understand the meaning of the word using a sentence.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Nov. 24 New York Times Mini Crossword is “USAGE.” It is an important part of the many dictionary entries that help users understand not just what a word means but how and when to use it effectively.

DID YOU KNOW? The first-ever dictionary of the English language is often attributed to Robert Cawdrey’s A Table Alphabeticall, published in 1604. It contained less than 3,000 words.

‘Part of a dictionary entry’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

A dictionary has multiple entries such as definitions, pronunciations, or etymology, and usage is one of them. While solving the NYT Crossword, the answer definitely crossed my mind as one of the entries that I always read while looking up a word’s meaning, and I thought it was deceptively simple. It is simple, but that’s what makes it hard to solve.

If you have never used a physical dictionary in your life or paid attention to the various entries, then you might find the clue hard to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 24) answers

Across

1A Setting for the Emmy-winning series “Shogun” — JAPAN

6A Part of a dictionary entry — USAGE

Part of a dictionary entry 7A “Got it!,” on a walkie-talkie — ROGER

“Got it!,” on a walkie-talkie 8A How staticky hair stands — ON END

How staticky hair stands 9A Takes a break — RESTS

Down

1D One of 12 in a courtroom — JUROR

One of 12 in a courtroom 2D In unison — AS ONE

In unison 3D Things dog-eared in a beloved book — PAGES

Things dog-eared in a beloved book 4D F.B.I. worker — AGENT

F.B.I. worker 5D Colorful candy with a Gummy Clusters variety — NERDS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough challenge, you can turn toward the LA Times and Washington Post to help you improve your puzzle-solving skills. You can give a shot at Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great alternatives.

