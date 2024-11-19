Forgot password
Aa pink shirt with a white flower and a grey striped shirt by the Casual top clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Casual top’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the eight across "Casual top" clue on the Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 08:47 am

When dressing for most occasions, there’s a good chance a “Casual top” is part of your outfit. But what’s a singular word that describes this article of clothing? You need the answer to complete today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Solving this clue is essential if you want to finish the entire puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Casual top” clue on the Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Casual top’ Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Casual top clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a very short three-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”
  • Hint 2: A peg or small hill a gold ball is placed on before being hit.
  • Hint 3: A device that holds a football in place so it can be kicked.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “BEE.”

It’s time to reveal the answer for this one, so make sure you don’t read any further until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Casual top’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Casual top” clue on the Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “TEE.” This is a more casual or informal way of referring to a “T-SHIRT.”

‘Casual top’ clue difficulty rating

You might think of many different words based on the “Casual top” clue. This makes it decently tricky to solve, although it’s certainly not one of the overall toughest ones in this puzzle.

“TEE” is also a very short word, which means it can be harder to come up with. I don’t think this is an overly tricky clue, but it’s also not super easy, so I’m giving the “Casual top” hint a three out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A ___ Pilkey, children’s author who created Captain Underpants and Dog Man — DAV
  • 4A Person who prefers to keep to themselves — LONER
  • 6A Boiling with rage — ANGRY
  • 7A Protrude, like a bodybuilder’s muscles — BULGE
  • 8A Casual top — TEE

Down

  • 1D ___ holes (treats that are actually balls, not “holes”) — DONUT
  • 2D Geometry class measurement — ANGLE
  • 3D On the ___ of tears — VERGE
  • 4D Lecture’s counterpart, in college science courses — LAB
  • 5D Bread that might be marbled — RYE

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other word games worth tackling once you’re done with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. You might enjoy the LA Times or the Washington Post if you’re looking to complete more crosswords. Strands and Spelling Bee are also great choices if you want some unique puzzles to work through.

