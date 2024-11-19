‘Casual top’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

When dressing for most occasions, there’s a good chance a “Casual top” is part of your outfit. But what’s a singular word that describes this article of clothing? You need the answer to complete today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Solving this clue is essential if you want to finish the entire puzzle, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Casual top” clue on the Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Casual top’ Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a very short three-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “E.”

It ends with the letter “E.” Hint 2: A peg or small hill a gold ball is placed on before being hit.

A peg or small hill a gold ball is placed on before being hit. Hint 3: A device that holds a football in place so it can be kicked.

A device that holds a football in place so it can be kicked. Hint 4: It rhymes with “BEE.”

It’s time to reveal the answer for this one, so make sure you don’t read any further until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Casual top’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Casual top” clue on the Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “TEE.” This is a more casual or informal way of referring to a “T-SHIRT.”

‘Casual top’ clue difficulty rating

You might think of many different words based on the “Casual top” clue. This makes it decently tricky to solve, although it’s certainly not one of the overall toughest ones in this puzzle.

“TEE” is also a very short word, which means it can be harder to come up with. I don’t think this is an overly tricky clue, but it’s also not super easy, so I’m giving the “Casual top” hint a three out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 19 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A ___ Pilkey, children’s author who created Captain Underpants and Dog Man — DAV

___ Pilkey, children’s author who created Captain Underpants and Dog Man 4A Person who prefers to keep to themselves — LONER

Person who prefers to keep to themselves 6A Boiling with rage — ANGRY

Boiling with rage 7A Protrude, like a bodybuilder’s muscles — BULGE

Protrude, like a bodybuilder’s muscles 8A Casual top — TEE

Down

1D ___ holes (treats that are actually balls, not “holes”) — DONUT

___ holes (treats that are actually balls, not “holes”) 2D Geometry class measurement — ANGLE

Geometry class measurement 3D On the ___ of tears — VERGE

On the ___ of tears 4D Lecture’s counterpart, in college science courses — LAB

Lecture’s counterpart, in college science courses 5D Bread that might be marbled — RYE

