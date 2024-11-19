‘Bread that might be marbled’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever had a delicious breakfast with marbled bread and some eggs? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Bread that might be marbled,” tests your knowledge of the main ingredient that gives marbled bread its unique swirling pattern appearance.

If you need help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to complete the puzzle.

“Bread that might be marbled” NYT Nov. 19 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s a beautiful-looking slice of bread. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is present in a famous novel’s title written by J. D. Salinger.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Nov. 19 New York Times Mini Crossword is “RYE.” Marbled bread is created by combining light rye dough and dark rye dough, which makes rye an easy fit for the clue. In Jewish-American cuisine, rye bread, including marbled varieties, has been a staple for decades, often served with pickles on the side.

DID YOU KNOW? Rye grains are a key ingredient in certain types of whiskey, giving them a distinct spicy flavor.

‘Bread that might be marbled’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The only way to make marbled bread is to use rye, and if you get your bread from the supermarket, you must notice rye as the main ingredient when you flip the product. Reuben sandwiches, a deli classic, use marbled bread, and it should be a pretty obvious answer if you eat these regularly.

If you’re unfamiliar with different varieties of bread, you might think the “marbled” part of the clue is some sort of dessert, making it harder to crack. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 19) answers

Across

1A ___ Pilkey, children’s author who created Captain Underpants and Dog Man — DAV

___ Pilkey, children’s author who created Captain Underpants and Dog Man 4A Person who prefers to keep to themselves — LONER

Person who prefers to keep to themselves 6A Boiling with rage — ANGRY

Boiling with rage 7A Protrude, like a bodybuilder’s muscles — BULGE

Protrude, like a bodybuilder’s muscles 8A Casual top — TEE

Down

1D ___ holes (treats that are actually balls, not “holes”) — DONUT

___ holes (treats that are actually balls, not “holes”) 2D Geometry class measurement — ANGLE

Geometry class measurement 3D On the ___ of tears — VERGE

On the ___ of tears 4D Lecture’s counterpart, in college science courses — LAB

Lecture’s counterpart, in college science courses 5D Bread that might be marbled — RYE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games trip you up, the LA Times and Washington Post can help lift your word skills to the next level. You can switch things up with Strands and Spelling Bee, fun alternatives to add to your daily routine.

