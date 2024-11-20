Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Colorful music notes next to the Group of music notes clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Group of musical notes’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the four across "Group of musical notes" clue on the Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 08:27 am

If you’re familiar with music, solving the “Group of musical notes” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword should be fairly easy. But if you’re not, this is an extremely tough one to figure out.

Recommended Videos

This is an easy clue to get stuck on, but you need to find the answer if you want to complete the entire puzzle. We’ve got all the help you need to get this one done, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Group of musical notes” clue on the Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Group of musical notes’ Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Group of musical notes clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”
  • Hint 2: The singer is giving her vocal _____S a rest before the big show.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “C.”
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with “BORED.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Group of musical notes’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Group of musical notes” clue on the Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CHORD.” This word refers to a group of usually at least three or more notes arranged together.

‘Group of musical notes’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re not familiar with music, this is a pretty tough clue to solve. I had no idea what the answer was and “CHORD” was never a word that came to mind as I tried to solve it.

This is the kind of clue you likely either know right away because you’re familiar with music or not at all. I think it’s a really tough one because of this, so I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A With 8-Across, knock-knock joke response before the punchline “Don’t cry!” — BOO
  • 4A Group of musical notes — CHORD
  • 6A Washing machine cycle before “spin” — RINSE
  • 7A Popular frozen waffles — EGGOS
  • 8A See 1-Across — WHO

Down

  • 1D Open-bottomed hand drum — BONGO
  • 2D Words of approximation — ORSO
  • 3D Poems written in tribute — ODES
  • 4D Specification for T-shirt necklines or socks — CREW
  • 5D Stoned — HIGH

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to complete more word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, consider tackling the LA Times or the Washington Post next. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re seeking some different types of puzzles to solve.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin