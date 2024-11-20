‘Group of musical notes’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re familiar with music, solving the “Group of musical notes” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword should be fairly easy. But if you’re not, this is an extremely tough one to figure out.

This is an easy clue to get stuck on, but you need to find the answer if you want to complete the entire puzzle. We’ve got all the help you need to get this one done, so here are some hints and the official answer for the “Group of musical notes” clue on the Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘Group of musical notes’ Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “D.”

It ends with the letter “D.” Hint 2: The singer is giving her vocal _____S a rest before the big show.

The singer is giving her vocal _____S a rest before the big show. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “C.”

It starts with the letter “C.” Hint 4: It rhymes with “BORED.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Group of musical notes’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Group of musical notes” clue on the Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “CHORD.” This word refers to a group of usually at least three or more notes arranged together.

‘Group of musical notes’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re not familiar with music, this is a pretty tough clue to solve. I had no idea what the answer was and “CHORD” was never a word that came to mind as I tried to solve it.

This is the kind of clue you likely either know right away because you’re familiar with music or not at all. I think it’s a really tough one because of this, so I’m giving it a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 20 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A With 8-Across, knock-knock joke response before the punchline “Don’t cry!” — BOO

With 8-Across, knock-knock joke response before the punchline “Don’t cry!” — 4A Group of musical notes — CHORD

Group of musical notes — 6A Washing machine cycle before “spin” — RINSE

Washing machine cycle before “spin” — 7A Popular frozen waffles — EGGOS

Popular frozen waffles — 8A See 1-Across — WHO

Down

1D Open-bottomed hand drum — BONGO

Open-bottomed hand drum — 2D Words of approximation — ORSO

Words of approximation — 3D Poems written in tribute — ODES

Poems written in tribute — 4D Specification for T-shirt necklines or socks — CREW

Specification for T-shirt necklines or socks — 5D Stoned — HIGH

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still in the mood to complete more word games after finishing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, consider tackling the LA Times or the Washington Post next. You also might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee if you’re seeking some different types of puzzles to solve.

