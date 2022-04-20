Wordle guide: 5-letter words with mostly vowels

The viral word-guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, was released in October 2021 and has since turned into an internet phenomenon. Each day, players need to figure out a different five-letter word in up to six tries, with hints inspired by the classic game Mastermind. These are the only clues you get to the word of the day.

Wordle has inspired several alternative versions in which players figure out equations, League of Legends champions, or even words from the Fortnite universe. But, for many, nothing beats the original.

One of the main challenges for any player trying to figure out the daily Wordle is knowing where to start. And a common strategy is ruling out as many vowels as you can on the first or second tries, which significantly narrows down your options. For example, if you start with a word like “ouija,” which has four vowels in it, and all of the boxes are gray, it’s almost certain that the answer will have at least one “e.”

With that in mind, we’ve listed a few five-letter words containing four vowels each. All of them are valid Wordle guesses and are likely to help you solve your daily puzzle, but some are uncommon in the English language and the game tends to choose more common words.

Five-letter English words with four vowels to try on Wordle

ADIEU

AUDIO

AULOI

AUREI

LOUIE

MIAOU

OUIJA

OURIE

URAEI

There are more options available when you try five-letter words with three vowels, and the list includes common words like “alone,” “house,” and “radio.” They’re also better guesses, depending on your method, because they’re more likely to be the actual answer to the daily Wordle than most words with four vowels.

Wordle might occasionally confuse players by choosing a word with repeated letters, like “cheek,” “comma,” or “vivid.” It is, however, still better to avoid repeating letters on your first guesses. Here’s a list of five-letter words with three non-repeated vowels you can try on Wordle.

Five-letter English words with three vowels to try on Wordle

ABUSE

ALONE

ARGUE

ARISE

CAMEO

GUIDE

HAUTE

HOUSE

IMBUE

JUICE

MAUVE

MEDIA

MOVIE

NAIVE

OCEAN

PATIO

PIANO

QUAIL

QUIET

QUITE

RADIO

RAISE

SAUCE

SAUTE

UNION

UTILE

VENUE

VIDEO

WAIVE

If you’re struggling to find the answer, you can wait until the next word pops up. Wordle resets every day at midnight local time, giving players a new challenge and a new word to learn. You can also look up the answer to the daily Wordle to avoid losing your streak—though this takes away from the feeling of solving the challenge.