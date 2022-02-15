Wordle has become a hit in the four months since creator Josh Wardle launched the game.

Fourteen percent of American adults say they play Wordle, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult, meaning there are millions of people trying to figure out the new word every day. And if you’re reading this, you’re likely one of those people.

But if you’re not and actually just wondering what the hype is all about, here’s the gist of it: Wordle is a web-based game that challenges players to guess a new five-letter word every day. There’s no time limit (besides the end of the day) and you can guess up to six times before the word is revealed. To make the process easier for players, every correctly-placed letter in the word will be highlighted green and every letter that’s a part of the word but not in the correct spot will be highlighted yellow.

So now that you understand what’s going on, here is today’s Wordle answer.

Today’s Wordle answer – Wednesday, Feb. 16

Wordle No. 242 (Feb. 16): CAULK

Past Wordle answers