Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alyx and her dad Eli Vance standing with beliwdered looks and staring at the camera (Gordon Freeman).
Image via Valve
Category:
General

Half-Life 2 player count soars after massive 20th anniversary update: ‘The GOAT FPS is still relevant’

The Half-Life fanbase has risen and are shinier than ever.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Nov 17, 2024 10:17 am

It’s not often that 20-year-old titles see massive player counts no matter what sort of event is attached to them. But Half-Life 2 is no ordinary title. It’s arguably the best PC game of all time. And, having just recently celebrated its 20th birthday, it now has over 50,000 concurrent players.

Recommended Videos

Valve surprise-dropped a huge two-hour-long documentary on the creation of Half-Life 2, the studio’s biggest and best game, on Nov. 15. In true Valve fashion the release of said documentary and the massive Half-Life 2 20th anniversary update had no promotion or mention whatsoever. It just sort of happened, and it’s downright glorious.

The documentary summarizes as well as it can the entire, genuinely chaotic—and almost failed—production of the historical title. The update, on the other hand, made the game free-to-keep, introduced hundreds of bugfixes and quality-of-life improvements akin to the Half-Life 1 25th anniversary event, and combined all the Episodes with the base game, allowing for a seamless and unobstructed cruise through Gordon Freeman’s fantastic story.

Alex Vance standing next to Dog in Half-Life 2
Reliving all the moments with Alyx has never felt so nostalgic. Image via Valve

Suffice it to say this attracted a lot of players to the game. According to SteamDB, over 50,000 fans clocked in during peak hours on Nov. 16, compared to the game’s average of just over 800 players on a good day. This makes Half-Life 2 more popular than the likes of Enshrouded, Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, and many, many other modern live-service titles, which is a hell of an achievement for a game almost old enough to drink.

The Steam reviews are also overwhelmingly positive (as they have always been) with players absolutely ecstatic to return to City 17 and combat the Combine once more. “Yet 20 years later, the GOAT fps is still relevant and receiving quality updates from the developers,” reads one review on Steam (on whose development Valve also commented in the documentary.

Hopefully Valve is well aware the Half-Life IP and fandom are alive and well and are convinced that now is the time to return to the mid-2000s and revive all those Half-Life 3 ideas they had at the time and grant us the innovative and cathartic closure to one of the greatest series in video game history.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.