Strinova has a wide variety of characters in its launch roster that it’s hard to choose among them. However, some are better than others, as is the case with any hero shooter, so we’ve crafted a ranking list to help you find the best ones.

Recommended Videos

So, here is our Strinova agent tier list.

Strinova agents, ranked

When gauging how good an agent is we’ve taken a look at both their weapons (for use in the shooting modes) and their abilities (best utilized in Demolition and Escort). So, if one agent is below another it’s due to their overall use in all the game’s modes and not because they’re inherently “worse.” With that explained, here is our list.

S tier

Fuchsia is among the best agents in the entire game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Audrey

Fuchsia

Kokona

Kanami

Ming

Eika

Out of the 17 agents in Strinova, not one stands out as much as Audrey. With her massive automatic machine gun (which can be mounted and turned into a turret), she can decimate enemies across all the game modes and dish out damage like nothing in the game. She even gets a shield on her turret to protect her while she uses it, which, alongside her own shield and HP, makes her highly effective and challenging to take down. While she’s best in the hero shooter’s Demolition and Escort game modes, her high rate of fire and damage makes her formidable in the shooting modes as well, so be sure to check her out.

The rest are all great as well. Kokona and Kanami are both sniper users and function similarly to TF2‘s Sniper, with charge-up weapons and damage. They are both focused on utility, too, with Kokona healing and reviving allies, while Kanami spots enemies and disrupts their accuracy. Ming and Eika can dish out massive AOE damage and establish control over various areas, with the latter having the option to get close and personal with enemies and acquaint them with her incredible shotgun. No matter the mode, these characters are beyond effective and should be utilized while they’re this strong.

A tier

Reiichi provides awesome utility to his team across the modes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lawine

Celestia

Reiichi

Meredith

Flavia

Yvette

Fragrans

Lawine fans would likely argue that she’s an S-tier pick, and I would agree with you if it weren’t for her lackluster ultimate. While effective at revealing enemies and hiding herself, Lawine’s ultimate and core kit is missing that fundamental something that would make her a true S-tier agent, and until that’s added in, she’ll remain at the A-tier spot. Overall, she’s fairly effective at providing recon information to her allies and dealing impressive damage with her automatic rifle, which most players will be acquainted with during the tutorial, making her perfect for newcomers to climb the ladder.

Reiichi is another fantastic agent who is, unfortunately, the best in only two of the modes, Escort and Demolition, with his barrier that blinds enemies and even absorbs bullets. He establishes control over areas easily, making him crucial for high-stakes battles in these two modes. Celestia is there to be a proper support, providing allies with extra armor and restoring it, while Meredith and Flavia are great for dealing damage and obstructing enemies through reduced vision and weapon usability. Yvette can summon a massive bear to further hinder the enemy with debuffs and slows, and Fragrans is a fantastic healer who restores her allies’ HP and buffs their fire rates and movement speed.

B tier

Nobunaga is exceptionally lacking and should be revisited by the devs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nobunaga

Maddelena

Michelle

Bai Mo

The B-tier agents are generally lacking in their overall kits, with the prime example being Nobunaga, who has little to nothing going on about him. His armor-restoring abilities and weapon-enhancing spells are great and all, but they don’t hit too well, and if it weren’t for his exceptionally powerful weapon, I’d even place him solely in the C-tier alongside Maddelena, who seems like a good idea and concept, but fails to deliver in actual games. Tracking the footsteps of enemies in blobs of paint and slowing them down sounds great, but in a game where the likes of Lawine and Kanami exist, it’s not that good.

Bai Mo is rarely picked due to his weapon of choice: a shotgun, which, in Strinovia, isn’t the best weapon if it doesn’t have some great effects like the one Eika carries. He can be quite effective depending on the scenario, so he’s neither here nor there, which is why I placed him in the B-tier. Michelle is one of the earliest agents players will come across and isn’t all too special, with a solid run-of-the-mill weapon, and the Pawtector that is more often useless than anything else. She can be a good choice, like Bai Mo, in very specific scenarios, but overall, she lacks the power to contest the other agents in the higher tiers of this list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy