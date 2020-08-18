Free Fire reaches new record number of 100 million daily users in 2020

Free Fire hit 100 million peak daily users in the second quarter of 2020, according to Sea Limited’s second-quarter report released today. The report also indicates that Garena’s battle royale continues to be the highest-grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia and Latin America, according to App Annie.

The record number of 100 million daily Free Fire players is even more impressive since the game has increased its users by 20 million in just one quarter. In the company’s 2019 fourth-quarter report, the game had reached a 60 million daily user count, showing an extraordinary increase of 40 million users in two consecutive quarters.

According to Sea, Garena Free Fire achieved a new record of 100+ million peak daily active users in the second quarter 2020.



As far as we can tell, this makes Free Fire the most popular battle royale title in the world. — Roundhill Investments (@roundhill) August 18, 2020

In esports tournaments, Free Fire has also shown surprising numbers, accumulating 120 million online views in the second quarter of 2020. The report also points out the success of the Free Fire Asia All-Stars 2020, an online tournament hosted in June that reached 20 million views in two days.

These numbers are proof that Garena’s strategy to interact with Free Fire’s community during the coronavirus pandemic is working. Since March, all international championships, such as the Free Fire’s Champions Cup and World Series, have been canceled due to the pandemic. To bypass this worldwide situation, Garena has organized many regional online tournaments for professional teams and casual players. The company has also announced exciting new content, like the partnership with Netflix for a Money Heist themed event in the game.

Recently, Garena also introduced a new format to replace the canceled Free Fire World Series, which was supposed to happen in Brazil in the final quarter of the year. The Free Fire Continental Series 2020 will happen online and simultaneously in three regions around the world in November.